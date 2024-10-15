See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Leaked retail box hints at upcoming Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024

Amazon
E-readers have come a long way since the original Kindle debuted in 2007. Now, it seems Amazon is preparing to launch the 12th generation of its Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 12th gen leaks online


Images of the 12th-gen Kindle Paperwhite's retail box have surfaced online, hinting that Amazon might be gearing up for its launch soon. The leak doesn't reveal much, but it does showcase the packaging, which highlights a 7-inch glare-free display – just a slight 0.2-inch increase over the current model.


The 12th gen Kindle Paperwhite leaked in its retail box. | Image credit – Good e-Reader

Along with the size bump, the new E Ink display might pack more LEDs for increased brightness. Other notable features include adjustable color temperature and the impressive battery life we've come to expect. Given that the current Paperwhite can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge, this isn't a huge shock, but it's still good to see that longevity remains a priority.

The storage on the upcoming Kindle Paperwhite might start at 16 GB, offering more room for your digital library. While there's speculation that it could feature a faster chip for improved performance, this leak doesn't give us enough details to confirm that just yet.

While Amazon offers multiple versions of its e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite remains the fan favorite. But since it launched back in 2021, it's starting to feel a bit dated. So, I think it's definitely time for Amazon to roll out a next-gen version.

Whether or not the next generation will bring major improvements is still up in the air, but it seems more like an incremental upgrade at this point. Personally, I'd love to see a color E Ink display, but that doesn't seem to be in the cards. Plus, there are no page-turn buttons, which for me is a big downside (maybe I'm just old school when it comes to reading, even digitally).

Amazon might reveal more new Kindle models alongside the 12th-gen Paperwhite. The entire Kindle lineup is starting to feel a bit outdated, and a major refresh would definitely be welcome.
Tsveta Ermenkova
