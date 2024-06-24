Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Instagram users can now livestream to close friends only

By
0comments
Instagram users can now livestream to close friends only
Instagram has recently added the ability to livestream to a list of close friends. The new feature is now rolling out globally and makes it possible for Instagram users to broadcast from either Instagram Live or Live Room to the select followers on their Close Friends list.

As of now, it’s unclear how big the list of followers that you can stream to can be, but since Instagram didn’t mention anything about that, your Close Friends list can probably be very big.

Up until now, all your followers were able to watch a broadcast started from Instagram Live or Live Room, but with the new feature, only those included on the Close Friends list will be able to watch if you choose to stream only to your friends.

Instagram announced that this feature will be rolled out in waves to all users globally, so it might take a while until everyone gets access to it. You’ll be able to take advantage of the new feature once you see the “Close Friends” option, in addition to “Everyone” and “Practice,” when you want to start your broadcast.

This is a nifty little feature, which will encourage more Instagram users to take advantage of the livestream feature, without being afraid that some of their followers might not be interested in what they have to show and/or talk about.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them

Latest News

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless