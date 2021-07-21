Instagram's new Sensitive Content Control feature gives you more control over what you want to see in 'Explore'

Instagram's Sensitive Content Control: a new setting for the 'Explore' tab

However, now, users will get to have a say in that. The default setting will be a limited amount of potentially sensitive content. Apart from that, the feature gives two more options to users: an option that allows all content, and a severely restricted option dubbed "Limit even more". The "Allow" option is, understandably, available only for users over 18 years of age.





Facebook, Instagram's parent company , stated that users will now have more control over what they see in "Explore", as everybody has different preferences of what they want to view.





If you want to make changes to this setting, go to your profile, tab the Settings menu (in the upper right corner) > Account > Sensitive Content Control.



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up