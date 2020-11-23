Get NordVPN with 68% off +3 months for free!

 View

Get NordVPN with 68% off +3 months for free!

 View
Huawei 5G

Huawei P50 is very much on track for a 2021 launch, will be powered by flagship Kirin chip: report

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 23, 2020, 5:32 PM
Huawei P50 is very much on track for a 2021 launch, will be powered by flagship Kirin chip: report
Huawei's next flagship phone, the P50, will be powered by the Kirin 9000, the 5nm chip that also fuels the Mate 40 series, according to The Elec.

The Chinese company typically launches two flagship series every year and it's not unusual for it to use the same premium chipset for its Mate and P series phones.

The situation is a little different this year, as restrictions imposed by the US means Huawei's chip-making arm HiSilicon can no longer make new processors. The Kirin 9000 could be its last in-house chip.

It was earlier reported that the company doesn't have enough chips to power its flagship smartphones, fueling speculations that the Huawei P50 would be underpinned by either a Qualcomm or a MediaTek SoC.

9 million Kirin 9000 SoCs were apparently shipped to Huawei by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) before a US ban went into effect.

The demand for the Mate 40 series is high in China and some variants are apparently already out of stock

Simply put, we aren't exactly sure how Huawei will divide its meager stock of Kirin chips between its two flagship series, given that demand for the Mate 40 lineup alone could be over 10 million units this year.

It will probably help that the company no longer has to worry about equipping Honor-branded phones with Kirin chips as the subsidiary has been sold



Samsung and LG will apparently make OLED panels for the Huawei P50


The Elec also says that Samsung and LG will be supplying OLED panels for the Huawei P50. It's not clear if the company will make any more units of the Mate 40 series phones.

Huawei reportedly shipped 44 million units of P and Mate series phones in 2019. The company says its sales shrunk by 60 million units in 2019 because of the sanctions levied by the US. Needless to say, shipments will likely dip even further this year.

Related phones

Mate 40 Pro

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung refreshes Black Friday offers, get $3,000 off on select TVs!
Popular stories
No Galaxy Note 21, but at least Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 early
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 Pro has leaked months before its announcement
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 5G camera setup gets detailed; don't expect telephoto zoom

Popular stories

Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
More Android users join the blue bubble club; Google's RCS tests a major iMessage feature
Popular stories
What T-Mobile Black Friday deals to expect
Popular stories
5G iPhone 12 line suffers from a serious screen defect; Apple plans a software update
Popular stories
Verizon's median 5G download speeds go from first to worst among U.S. majors

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless