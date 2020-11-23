Huawei P50 is very much on track for a 2021 launch, will be powered by flagship Kirin chip: report



The Chinese company typically launches two flagship series every year and it's not unusual for it to use the same premium chipset for its Mate and P series phones.



The situation is a little different this year, as restrictions imposed by the US means Huawei's chip-making arm HiSilicon can no longer make new processors. The Kirin 9000 could be its last in-house chip



It was earlier reported that the company doesn't have enough chips to power its flagship smartphones, fueling speculations that the Huawei P50 would be underpinned by either a Qualcomm or a MediaTek SoC.



9 million Kirin 9000 SoCs were apparently shipped to Huawei by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) before a US ban went into effect.



The demand for the Mate 40 series is high in China and some variants are apparently already out of stock



Simply put, we aren't exactly sure how Huawei will divide its meager stock of Kirin chips between its two flagship series, given that demand for the Mate 40 lineup alone could be over 10 million units this year.



It will probably help that the company no longer has to worry about equipping Honor-branded phones with Kirin chips as the subsidiary has been sold





The Honor V40 series does not have the Kirin 9000 processor, so it is cut. — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) November 23, 2020







Samsung and LG will apparently make OLED panels for the Huawei P50





The Elec also says that Samsung and LG will be supplying OLED panels for the Huawei P50. It's not clear if the company will make any more units of the Mate 40 series phones.



Huawei reportedly shipped 44 million units of P and Mate series phones in 2019. The company says its sales shrunk by 60 million units in 2019 because of the sanctions levied by the US. Needless to say, shipments will likely dip even further this year.