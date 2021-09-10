Huawei schedules event for October 21; is it the P50 series global debut?

Huawei has been out of the spotlight for most of 2021, but the former smartphone giant is still very much alive. So much so that it has scheduled an unexpected announcement event for late October.

Global Huawei P50 series availability could be announced at the event





The press event in question is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 21 in Vienna, Austria. Huawei hasn't hinted at which devices it intends to announce or discuss to mark the occasion, but there's a good change that it'll focus on global availability of the Huawei P50 series





The latter was first announced in China two months ago, though at the time Huawei had no information to share with regards to a potential international launch. In fact, at the time there still seemed to be some uncertainty surrounding availability in China.





Huawei's next event could also relate to the Huawei Mate 50 line. New Mate-series products are typically announced in the autumn, so that would make a lot of sense, however the latest rumors indicate that Huawei has canceled the devices.





Regardless of which smartphones Huawei announces, availability is likely to be very limited. The Chinese company has struggled to obtain the necessary components to keep its smartphone business running since the latest US trade restrictions were implemented last September.

That shouldn't make too much of a difference, though. After all, demand is unlikely to be very high. The main reason being that none of Huawei’s new smartphone ship with Google services pre-installed. That’s not an issue in China, but internationally it’s a huge deal breaker for most customers.