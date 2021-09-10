Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Android Huawei

Huawei schedules event for October 21; is it the P50 series global debut?

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Huawei schedules event for October 21; could be global P50 series debut
Huawei has been out of the spotlight for most of 2021, but the former smartphone giant is still very much alive. So much so that it has scheduled an unexpected announcement event for late October. 

Global Huawei P50 series availability could be announced at the event


The press event in question is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 21 in Vienna, Austria. Huawei hasn't hinted at which devices it intends to announce or discuss to mark the occasion, but there's a good change that it'll focus on global availability of the Huawei P50 series.

The latter was first announced in China two months ago, though at the time Huawei had no information to share with regards to a potential international launch. In fact, at the time there still seemed to be some uncertainty surrounding availability in China.

Huawei's next event could also relate to the Huawei Mate 50 line. New Mate-series products are typically announced in the autumn, so that would make a lot of sense, however the latest rumors indicate that Huawei has canceled the devices. 

Regardless of which smartphones Huawei announces, availability is likely to be very limited. The Chinese company has struggled to obtain the necessary components to keep its smartphone business running since the latest US trade restrictions were implemented last September.  

That shouldn't make too much of a difference, though. After all, demand is unlikely to be very high. The main reason being that none of Huawei’s new smartphone ship with Google services pre-installed. That’s not an issue in China, but internationally it’s a huge deal breaker for most customers.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Huawei P50 specs
Huawei P50 specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2700 x 1224 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm 888 4G 8GB RAM
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS HarmonyOS
Huawei P50 Pro specs
Huawei P50 Pro specs
$1268 eBay
  • Display 6.6 inches 2700 x 1228 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB,
  • Battery 4360 mAh
  • OS HarmonyOS

Latest News

TCL cancelling its Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival: says market isn't big enough
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
TCL cancelling its Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival: says market isn't big enough
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Apple once again patents a foldable battery for its foldable iPhone
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Apple once again patents a foldable battery for its foldable iPhone
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  7
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
Google's latest phone teaches Apple an important lesson
by Victor Hristov,  2
Google's latest phone teaches Apple an important lesson
Apple surrounded by drama as it fires senior program manager Ashley Gjøvik
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Apple surrounded by drama as it fires senior program manager Ashley Gjøvik
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless