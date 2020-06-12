Samsung reportedly in talks to keep Huawei's 5G base stations in the chips

Samsung, Huawei explore a blockbuster deal that would help both firms







In China, not being able to use Google's apps on Huawei phones was no big deal since most of these apps are banned in China anyway. But global users of Huawei's phones surely missed the Google Play Store, Google Maps, Google Search, Gmail, YouTube, and others. Still, Huawei managed to ship 240 million smartphones last year allowing it to top Apple and finish behind only Samsung.













If Huawei has an Achilles heel it is its HiSilicon chip unit; that's because Huawei relies on TSMC to manufacture its cutting edge chips. That isn't unusual; as the largest independent foundry in the world, TSMC produces chips designed by Apple, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and others. In fact, after Apple, Huawei is TSMC's second largest customer. But remember that export rule change we mentioned in the first paragraph of this article? With this change, foundries that use U.S. based technology to produce their chips will need a license from the U.S. to ship to Huawei. Chips produced from wafers in production when the new rules took effect can still be shipped to Huawei if they are received by the middle of September. That might allow Huawei to have enough 5nm Kirin 1020 chipsets to produce all of the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro phones it wants to. But what will Huawei do next year starting with the P50 series? More importantly for Huawei, where will it get the cutting-edge chips it needs for its 5G networking equipment business? The manufacturer is the largest provider of 5G networking equipment in the world.









Dutch company ASMLprovides Samsung with the Extreme Ultra-Violet (EUV) lithography machines that etch patterns on wafers that show where the transistors will be placed in a chip. The ultra-violet beams can produce patterns so thin that it allows more transistors to fit inside an integrated circuit; the more transistors shoehorned inside a chip, the more powerful and energy efficient it is. And machines used to test chips can be purchased from Japan without U.S. involvement.





Samsung and Huawei are said to be discussing a possible arrangement that would result in Samsung manufacturing advanced chips for Huawei's 5G networking equipment business; in return, Huawei would cede some of its global smartphone market share to Samsung. This plan might work because Samsung is more reliant on phones than Huawei is. The company has contracts to deliver 600,000 5G base stations which are powered by HiSilicon chips made by TSMC and that is more important to Huawei's bottom line than phones are.





Huawei has also given some business to China's leading foundry SMIC. But the latter's most advanced chips are built using the 14nm process node, several nodes behind TSMC. While SMIC hopes to manufacture 7nm chips by the end of this year, it would also have to obtain a license from the U.S. if it produces its chips using American technology.



