Google Search goes down worldwide on Monday night

Having problems with Google tonight? DownDetector shows a surge in the number of complaints it received about Google Search in the U.S. starting from 22 at 8:46 pm ET and peaking at nearly 35,000 at 9:31 pm ET. Users were dealing with long loading times, empty results, and more. Of the complaints that poured into DownDetector, 81% were about issues with Search, 18% of the complaints related to the website, and 1% had to do with logging into a Google site.

At 11:14 pm ET, the sheer volume of complaints about Google Search at Down Detector had dropped sharply to 775 but this was enough for the website to continue to insist that there the problems continue. The outage map showed serious problems in New York City, San Francisco, and a couple of spots in the Midwest. On Twitter, the outage had everyone tweeting to find out whether Google was actually down with #GoogleDown and #GoogleOutage among the hashtags trending on the app.

Some using Google Search received a "500" error indicating a server issue. Conflicting reports indicated that the outage also impacted some other Google apps besides Search. These include YouTube, Google Photos, Google Maps, Google Drive, and Google Duo. However, there were some published reports stating that the outage did not affect any other Google app besides Search.

Despite DownDetector's insistence that Google is still having problems, most users are now posting on Twitter that Google Search and other Google apps are now working for them. At the moment, there is no official word from Google about what happened to cause tonight's outage, but once we do find out something, we will update this article.

The Google outage appears to have been more than just a problem in the U.S. with Twitter receiving tweets about the situation from other countries around the world. Cable channel CNBC said that the outage was affecting Google users in Australia, the U.K. and Singapore.
