Google

Your favorite Google Play games could come to PC

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Your favorite Google Play games could come to PC
Google is already rigorously testing a cool new development for Google Play Games on its mobile app store. As per a report by The Verge, the tech giant may soon make Google Play games available on Windows PCs right alongside smartphones.

This time around, the report is more than just a rumor, as Google has officially launched the first beta version of the Google Play app that allows mobile gamers to test out their favorite games on a Windows computer platform.

Before you get too excited, however, this beta is currently limited to three locations only: Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South Korea. In these places, Android users are able to sign up to Google's beta program and join a waiting list to play popular titles such as Mobile Legends, Summoners War, State of Survival, and Three Kingdoms Tactics on a computer.

While this is certainly exciting news for the mobile video game community, we have no knowledge of how long it would take for Google Play Games & PC compatibility to reach the United States, and the rest of the world. In fact, it's too early to tell if things will even get to that stage, as it's possible Google may decide to drop the project at any time along the way.

If things do progress, however, it seems the Google Play Games app may become available as a standalone Windows app, downloaded either through the Microsoft Store or directly from the web.

The Google Play Games app on Windows would naturally be synced with the mobile app version, as long as it's on the same account, so that players won't lose any progress when switching between platforms. 

“Players can easily browse, download, and play their favorite mobile games on their PCs while taking advantage of larger screens with mouse and keyboard inputs,” stated Arjun Dayal, group product manager at Google Play Games. “No more losing your progress or achievements when switching between devices; it just works with your Google Play Games profile!”

We'll see how far Google takes this new development, and if it really does end up officially joining Amazon and Microsoft's combined effort to begin closing the gap between mobile and PC ecosystems. 

