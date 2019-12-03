Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena

Founders of Google announce a major corporate restructuring

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Dec 03, 2019, 4:14 PM
Founders of Google announce a major corporate restructuring
Today, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of Google, announced that they would step down from their respective roles in Alphabet Inc., the parent company of the world’s largest search engine. Continuing forward, current Google CEO Sundar Pichai will take the chief executive officer position at Alphabet while retaining his role at Google.

This change comes after four years after Google first announced the new public holding company Alphabet, as well as its own transition from a standalone to a subsidiary of that company. When the change occurred, Page and Brin took the positions of CEO and president at Alphabet, Inc, respectively, while Pichai took the reins at Google.

This new transition reflects Google’s growth in the scale and variety of its ventures and offered services. Page and Brin write, “Today, in 2019, if [Google] was a person, it would be a young adult of 21 and it would be time to leave the roost. While it has been a tremendous privilege to be deeply involved in the day-to-day management of the company for so long, we believe it’s time to assume the role of proud parents,” in a founder’s letter posted today.

This doesn’t mean the co-founders are leaving the company entirely, however. They continue to write, “We are deeply committed to Google and Alphabet for the long term, and will remain actively involved as Board members, shareholders and co-founders. In addition, we plan to continue talking with Sundar regularly, especially on topics we’re passionate about!”

With this change taking place, newly-appointed Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s responsibilities will now include managing Nest, Waymo, Wing, and other subsidiaries that were related to but not directly affiliated with Google.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Lite-A91-renders-leak
Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might look
Apple-Music-Awards-live-stream-Billie-Eilish
Here's how to watch Apple's first Music Awards winner show live
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Samsungs-2020-Galaxy-phone-design-may-be-all-about-Premium-Hole-displays
Samsung's 2020 Galaxy phone design may be all about Premium Hole displays
Apple-iPad-Pro-mini-LED-display-Q3-2020
iPad Pro with revolutionary display tech, faster chipset could debut in Q3 2020
T-Mobile-launches-its-nationwide-5G-network
T-Mobile launches its 5G nationwide network, but you can't use it until Friday
Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free
Best-T-Mobile-Cyber-Monday-deals-free-iPhone-8-discounted-new-iPad-and-much-more
Best T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals: free iPhone 8, discounted new iPad, and much more

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.