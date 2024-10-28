Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google should release Gemini 2.0 by December while OpenAI's plans are murky

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Microsoft Google
The Gemini logo and word mark are next to an Android phone against a dark background.
Last December Google introduced the first iteration of Gemini, the company's most powerful AI model. According to The Verge, here we are nearly one year later and there is speculation that Gemini 2.0 will be released during the last month of the year. What makes this interesting is that the next version of OpenAI's flagship AI model could also be launched in December. 

OpenAI and Google will take differing approaches to their December rollouts with the former starting with business partners as the first to get the successor to ChatGPT codenamed Orion. Google, on the other hand, will have a wide release of Gemini 2.0 from the get-go. But some of this could be like a hallucination from an AI chatbot since a report by TechCrunch indicates that OpenAI has no plans to release Orion this year.

An OpenAI spokesperson, trying to clear the air, said, "We don't have plans to release a model code-named Orion this year. We do plan to release a lot of other great technology." This contradicts a report from The Verge that claims that OpenAI investor and partner Microsoft will have access to Orion as soon as next month. OpenAI had previously told TechCrunch that the report from The Verge was not accurate. TechCrunch did say that even if the Orion model isn't released this year, a new version of ChatGPT could be released in December.

The Gemini Android app. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Google should release Gemini 2.0 by December while OpenAI&#039;s plans are murky
The Gemini Android app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

While that sounds a tad confusing, Google's upcoming release of Gemini 2.0 isn't going as seamlessly as the search giant would like. Per The Verge, the upcoming Gemini model "isn't showing the performance gains the Demis Hassabis-led team had hoped for." The launch of Gemini 2.0 might end up as an incremental upgrade over Gemini 1.5 Pro which was released to Android handsets last February.

Gemini tells me that Google will release Gemini 2.0 in December. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Google should release Gemini 2.0 by December while OpenAI&#039;s plans are murky
Gemini tells me that Google will release Gemini 2.0 in December. | Image credit-PhoneArena

While OpenAI plans on continuing to release new versions of GPT, it still might release Orion next year or at another time. Orion is considered above OpenAI's current ChatGPT flagship and is trained on OpenAI's o1 "reasoning model" which is designed to spend more time thinking before it gives an answer. Orion and ChatGPT are designed for different types of users.

Recommended Stories
What it isn't totally clear what OpenAI will release before the end of 2024, things seem clearer on the Google side where even Gemini tells me that Google will release Gemini 2.0 in December.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition inventory wiped out in ten minutes
Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition inventory wiped out in ten minutes
Google reportedly is developing a Tensor chip for the Pixel Watch
Google reportedly is developing a Tensor chip for the Pixel Watch
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Android 16 may simplify WiFi and Bluetooth quick settings toggles
Android 16 may simplify WiFi and Bluetooth quick settings toggles
Apple Intelligence to launch in the EU in April 2025 for iPhones and iPads, macOS today
Apple Intelligence to launch in the EU in April 2025 for iPhones and iPads, macOS today
Google launches new Certified Refurbished Phone program for Pixels in the U.S.
Google launches new Certified Refurbished Phone program for Pixels in the U.S.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless