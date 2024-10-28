Google should release Gemini 2.0 by December while OpenAI's plans are murky



Last December Google introduced the first iteration of Gemini, the company's most powerful AI model. According to The Verge , here we are nearly one year later and there is speculation that Gemini 2.0 will be released during the last month of the year. What makes this interesting is that the next version of OpenAI's flagship AI model could also be launched in December.





OpenAI and Google will take differing approaches to their December rollouts with the former starting with business partners as the first to get the successor to ChatGPT codenamed Orion. Google, on the other hand, will have a wide release of Gemini 2.0 from the get-go. But some of this could be like a hallucination from an AI chatbot since a report by TechCrunch indicates that OpenAI has no plans to release Orion this year.





An OpenAI spokesperson, trying to clear the air, said, "We don't have plans to release a model code-named Orion this year. We do plan to release a lot of other great technology." This contradicts a report from The Verge that claims that OpenAI investor and partner Microsoft will have access to Orion as soon as next month. OpenAI had previously told TechCrunch that the report from The Verge was not accurate. TechCrunch did say that even if the Orion model isn't released this year, a new version of ChatGPT could be released in December.









While that sounds a tad confusing, Google's upcoming release of Gemini 2.0 isn't going as seamlessly as the search giant would like. Per The Verge, the upcoming Gemini model "isn't showing the performance gains the Demis Hassabis-led team had hoped for." The launch of Gemini 2.0 might end up as an incremental upgrade over Gemini 1.5 Pro which was released to Android handsets last February.











While OpenAI plans on continuing to release new versions of GPT, it still might release Orion next year or at another time. Orion is considered above OpenAI's current ChatGPT flagship and is trained on OpenAI's o1 "reasoning model" which is designed to spend more time thinking before it gives an answer. Orion and ChatGPT are designed for different types of users.





Recommended Stories

What it isn't totally clear what OpenAI will release before the end of 2024, things seem clearer on the Google side where even Gemini tells me that Google will release Gemini 2.0 in December.