FBI used cheap Google Pixels as gangbusting Anom phone honeypots
How did the FBI do it? Well, it was all over the news but essentially it established a company that marketed privacy- and security-oriented phones, with a central role of a preinstalled software called Anon.
Not everyone used the phones for nefarious purposes, of course, and thank fate, as Vice was able to source some of FBI's handsets remaining in circulation from regular buyers. We otherwise wouldn't have had the chance to learn the brand that the FBI used to get its Anon chat app in the hands of criminals.
Gangbusting Pixels
A bit of reverse engineering showed that they are running a so-called Arcane OS ROM, can't be flashed with anything else, and have all the markings of a secure phone, such as dual account logging, anonymous messaging, and a secure wipe feature.
The fun part is that FBI's honeypots came from places as diverse as Germany and Lithuania, indicating why the agency managed to score such a huge amount of arrests - its encrypted phone scheme was obviously with quite the global reach, and the Google Pixels of this were anointed as its vehicle of success.