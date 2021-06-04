UK and EU launch antitrust probes into Facebook Marketplace and Dating



The UK’s



In particular, the UK’s investigation will look into how the company may have used its advertising and single sign-in services to benefits products like Facebook Marketplace and Facebook Dating. Chief Executive of the CMA Andrea Coscelli said the following in a statement:



The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has simultaneously launched its own investigation into Facebook. It’ll also focus on whether Facebook has used the data gathered from users to gain an unfair advantage over competitors.In particular, the UK’s investigation will look into how the company may have used its advertising and single sign-in services to benefits products like Facebook Marketplace and Facebook Dating. Chief Executive of the CMA Andrea Coscelli said the following in a statement:





If the UK’s CMA concludes that Facebook breached competition law, the company stands to be fined up to 10% of worldwide turnover. Based on 2020’s revenue numbers, that would mean a fine of up to $8.6 billion. The CMA may also issue “legally binding directions to bring the breach to an end.”