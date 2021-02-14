Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung Android Software updates

Second February update seemingly addresses Samsung Galaxy S21 battery drain issue

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 14, 2021, 11:30 AM
Second February update seemingly addresses Samsung Galaxy S21 battery drain issue
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now receiving a new update (G99xBXXU1AUB6), and it comes with the February 2021 security patch. 

The changelog isn't all that descriptive, and like the update that came before it, it talks about improvements in overall performance, security, and camera. Although Samsung doesn't say so explicitly, it appears that the update seeks to address power consumption issues that were caused by a recent update as some users on XDA Forums say that it has fixed those problems.

The issue was also acknowledged by Samsung and it was said to be working on a fix.


According to posts on Reddit and Samsung’s Community forums, the previous firmware update affected battery life substantially. Apparently, this was only a problem for Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus. Users had reported that putting the phone on Airplane mode fixed the issue, which implies it had something to do with cellular connectivity. 

The Snapdragon models and the Exynos-fueled Galaxy S21 Ultra were reportedly not affected.

The new update is currently being rolled out to users in the UK, Switzerland, Belgium, and Germany, and it will likely reach more markets in the coming days. You can also check for it manually by navigating to Software update in Settings and tapping Download and install.

