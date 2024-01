High-stakes talks: EU once again demands for third-party app stores on iPhones

Tim Cook





In the ever-watchful eyes of the European Union's Digital Market Act (DMA), major tech players like Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft find themselves under constant scrutiny for compliance. In a notable move last year, Apple, in particular, recognized the necessity of allowing third-party app stores but later contested the EU's mandate for rival app stores on iPhones . Now, there's more to the story.According to, Margrethe Vestager, the Executive Vice President of the European Commission for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, has had discussions with leaders of major US tech firms. Her meeting with Apple's CEO, Tim Cook , specifically focused on the App Store and Apple Music.She met withat Apple Park, but neither the EU nor Apple has shared any details of the meeting. However, Vestager posted a concise summary on X (formerly Twitter).