High-stakes talks: EU once again demands for third-party app stores on iPhones
In the ever-watchful eyes of the European Union's Digital Market Act (DMA), major tech players like Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft find themselves under constant scrutiny for compliance. In a notable move last year, Apple, in particular, recognized the necessity of allowing third-party app stores but later contested the EU's mandate for rival app stores on iPhones. Now, there's more to the story.
She met with Tim Cook at Apple Park, but neither the EU nor Apple has shared any details of the meeting. However, Vestager posted a concise summary on X (formerly Twitter).
The meeting also delved into discussions about Apple Music and the EU's ongoing investigation into its alleged antitrust actions. However, the exact nature of these discussions remains unclear, given that the EU has already ruled that Apple Music violates EU antitrust rules.
The DMA, set to become effective in March, is a groundbreaking piece of legislation poised to have a substantial impact on the digital market. It is designed to address the concerns of policymakers and consumers regarding the influence of large tech companies.
The DMA blocks gatekeepers, including the companies mentioned above, from practices deemed anti-competitive, like self-preferencing, data exclusivity, and unfair trading. It also mandates gatekeepers to allow third-party apps and services to access their platforms and give users more control over their data.
According to Apple Insider, Margrethe Vestager, the Executive Vice President of the European Commission for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, has had discussions with leaders of major US tech firms. Her meeting with Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, specifically focused on the App Store and Apple Music.
2 main points from my meeting w/ @tim_cook@apple ️— Margrethe Vestager (@vestager) January 12, 2024
compliance w/ #DMA, e.g. @Apple’s obligation to allow the distribution of #apps outside the @AppStore
ongoing @EU_Competition cases e.g. @AppleMusicpic.twitter.com/G2gP51IW8L
Vestager mentions that the discussion revolved around the ongoing issue of whether Apple should permit third-party alternatives to the App Store. Cook might have continued Apple's argument, suggesting that the company operates five relatively small App Stores instead of one large one– a distinction that could be crucial for determining Apple's qualification for EU regulation.
