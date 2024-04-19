Delta Airlines names T-Mobile its new mobility partner

T-Mobile says that this agreement brings together "America's most awarded airline with America's most awarded 5G network. Delta customers will reap the benefits of this deal as the airline hopes to improve its capabilities across a customer's entire journey-from check-in and boarding to departure, arrival, baggage handling, and beyond. Delta Airlines announced today that T-Mobile will be the air carrier's preferred mobility partner.says that this agreement brings together "America's most awarded airline with America's most awarded 5G network. Delta customers will reap the benefits of this deal as the airline hopes to improve its capabilities across a customer's entire journey-from check-in and boarding to departure, arrival, baggage handling, and beyond.





With the signed pact, Delta will move more than 60,000 lines to T-Mobile , and at its Atlanta headquarters, the airline will use a T-Mobile 5G hybrid network. This network, from T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions, will deliver Ultra Capacity 5G performance for Delta employees working at the airline's headquarters in Atlanta. The service will provide comprehensive 5G coverage indoors and outdoors supplying fast and reliable connectivity throughout the entire Delta campus, including hangars and technical operations.









Commenting on the deal, Ranjan Goswami, SVP of Customer Experience Design, Delta Air Lines, said, "Connecting the world also means harnessing world-class connectivity. Our collaboration with T-Mobile is unlocking how we serve customers at each step of their journey and ensuring our people have all the information they need at their fingertips to deliver the elevated and welcoming experiences Delta is known for."





Many of Delta’s flight attendants, airport customer service agents, and ground crews will use superfast 5G speeds to facilitate above-wing and below-wing activities such as pre-flight and post-flight procedures, aircraft servicing, catering, baggage handling, maintenance, and more.

Once implemented, pilots will experience improved connectivity to existing digital tools and resources globally, such as electronic flight bags containing weather information and dispatch services.

Delta Sky Club ambassadors will gain advantages from 5G connectivity and communications with above-wing staff for better service delivery and customer satisfaction.





Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group, said, "Delta and T-Mobile have a lot in common. We're both passionate about connecting people and places and delivering exceptional customer experiences along the way. As the leading 5G network in 20 of the nation's busiest airports, we're eager to put our solutions to work for the benefit of Delta customers and employees."

Both companies shared some of the ways T-Mobile's 5G service will make Delta employees' jobs easier: