California AG has a plan to defend Apple from Trump's iPhone tariff threat

Perhaps it is no surprise that California's Attorney General, Rob Bonta, would try to defend the largest and arguably most famous company headquartered in the State. No, that wouldn't be Disney. We are talking about Apple . During the past week, President Donald Trump threatened imposing a 25% or higher tariff on iPhone units not manufactured in the U.S. that are shipped into the country.









-Rob Bonta, California's Attorney General





Politico , pointed out Bonta, who spoke with, pointed out the absurdity of having to defend a U.S. company doing business in a U.S. state from the president of the United States. He said, "We're proud of California companies, and we want to make sure that their rights are not violated, especially by the president of the United States which is not something that you would normally have to protect against."





Trump has demanded that Apple build the iPhone in the U.S. even though it would surely lead to a huge price hike for the device. Apple is not going to find Americans who will work for the same low wages that iPhone assembly line workers make in China. Trying to put together a supply chain for the iPhone in the U.S. also could be problematic.





Before deciding whether to sue the Trump administration. AG Bonta will take a look at Trump's tariff policies to make sure that they aren't targeting California firms. Perhaps sensing that there would be challenges, the president later added that his proposed 25% and higher tariffs would also be imposed on other device manufacturers including Samsung



