Apple reopens more stores in China as the iPhone outperforms the competition
The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology released data today showing that smartphone shipments in China declined 37% from last January. According to Bloomberg, UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri expects smartphone shipments to continue heading south after the Chinese government tallies the deliveries made this month. Writing to UBS clients, Arcuri said, "February numbers are likely to be far worse due to both supply and demand issues related to the virus outbreak." The outbreak he is referring to, of course, is the coronavirus which continues to spread."
Apple rose its iPhone shipments in China by 5% in January on a year-over-year basis
While Chinese iPhone deliveries in January declined 28% from the month earlier, year-over-year iPhone sales actually rose 5% in the country from January 2019 to January 2020. Remember, overall shipments in China declined 37% over the same time. Arcuri says that the iPhone outperformed the competition in the world's largest smartphone market because of its online stores. Additionally, Apple didn't have to deal with trade war issues as much this January as it did during the same period last year.
When Apple released its fiscal first-quarter 2020 earnings at the end of January, it estimated fiscal second-quarter revenue in a range of $63 billion to $67 billion. Usually, Apple gives a more precise estimate but cited the uncertainties of how much the coronavirus would affect Apple for the wider range. However, a week ago the company admitted that revenue for the three-month period that includes January through March will fall short of the low end of that range. Most of the damage is occurring in China; outside of that market, Apple says that sales of its products and services have been meeting its expectations and characterized demand as "strong to date."
But the truth is that as long as the disease continues to spread throughout the world, the global economy is going to slow down. As we said, China is the world's largest smartphone market (India is second) and when that region gets sick, it has repercussions throughout the industry worldwide. And if the stock market is an indicator of future events, the big hit taken today by Apple (which dropped 4.75% in regular trading on Monday) could be a sign that the coronavirus has much more damage to do in the months ahead.
