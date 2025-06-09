Apple TV enhances its user experience with tvOS 26

Worldwide Developers Conference





With tvOS 26, Apple TV incorporates the "Liquid Glass" look that the company is boasting at WWDC. TvOS 26 also keeps your content in focus while you're carrying out other actions like fast-forwarding or rewinding. Poster art will incorporate the new look as well, while more TV shows and movies will be displayed on the screen.





When Apple TV now wakes up, users will have the choice to display and choose from different profiles, so that they can quickly get access to their personalized recommendations. The new OS is also going to provide a FaceTime experience that is more consistent with iOS 26





Apple TV is now also going to let you use your iPhone as a microphone to sing along in the aptly named Sing app.





This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.

Apple's WWDC () is currently underway, and the company has news for Apple TV users. For starters, the streaming device is getting a new software update called tvOS 26. This is in line with Apple's new naming convention, where operating systems will be numbered after succeeding years to their year of release.