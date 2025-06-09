Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Apple TV enhances its user experience with tvOS 26

Apple TV will be sleeker and more practical with tvOS 26.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Software updates Apps
Apple TV with remote
Apple's WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) is currently underway, and the company has news for Apple TV users. For starters, the streaming device is getting a new software update called tvOS 26. This is in line with Apple's new naming convention, where operating systems will be numbered after succeeding years to their year of release.

With tvOS 26, Apple TV incorporates the "Liquid Glass" look that the company is boasting at WWDC. TvOS 26 also keeps your content in focus while you're carrying out other actions like fast-forwarding or rewinding. Poster art will incorporate the new look as well, while more TV shows and movies will be displayed on the screen.

When Apple TV now wakes up, users will have the choice to display and choose from different profiles, so that they can quickly get access to their personalized recommendations. The new OS is also going to provide a FaceTime experience that is more consistent with iOS 26.

Apple TV is now also going to let you use your iPhone as a microphone to sing along in the aptly named Sing app.

This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo

Latest News

Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless