Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

Apple transparency report: Here's how many devices the U.S. government tried to access in 2020

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Apple transparency report: Here's how many devices the U.S. government tried to access in the second
Twice a year, Apple has the habit of releasing its transparency report, which details the statistics related to third-party requests for personal data or records stored on Apple's servers. And Apple receives thousands of such requests from governments and other agencies all around the world on a regular basis, which it records, no matter whether those requests have been complied with or not. 

Thanks to a report by CNET, we now know that Apple's transparency report from the second half of last year has finally been published. One of the most interesting things to take away from it is perhaps the fact that government and private party requests for information have moderately declined in numbers from the previous year. Namely, the data requests have dropped by almost half, compared to 2019.

This is particularly interesting given the data breach scandals surrounding the 2020 U.S. presidential election (when this transparency report was being collected), with data and privacy breaches running rampant all over the place.

Similarly to the decline in data requests, the cases where Apple complied with those requests has also dropped, down to 77% (worldwide) from 80% in 2019. The number of devices Apple received requests for in the second half of last year is recorded as 83,307.

While Apple doesn't always have the freedom to disclose all the information around government-issued data requests, the company did say the U.S. sought access to around twenty-five thousand Apple accounts with relation to national security (under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act).

The FBI also sent hundreds of National Security Letters to Apple, with the Bureau going after about a thousand Apple accounts during the latter half of 2020.

As for international data requests, Germany wins the award for the biggest count, as it apparently tried to access a total of 16,819 devices. China follows after, ending the second half of the year with 11,372 requests. Interestingly, this is 13 times as many requests as China made in 2019, when they made less than a thousand requests for data. 

You can also read the full transparency report which Apple just officially published.


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

WhatsApp's latest beta improves contact info UI, disappearing message options
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
WhatsApp's latest beta improves contact info UI, disappearing message options
Google Arts & Culture app can now find your pet’s twin in paintings
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google Arts & Culture app can now find your pet’s twin in paintings
11.11 Blackview deals — rugged, gaming, or budget phones at a bargain!
by Blackview,  0
11.11 Blackview deals — rugged, gaming, or budget phones at a bargain!
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now at three different issues involving the fingerprint scanner alone
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now at three different issues involving the fingerprint scanner alone
The Google Pixel 6 disrupts the Apple-Samsung status quo, but there is one big looming question
by Victor Hristov,  0
The Google Pixel 6 disrupts the Apple-Samsung status quo, but there is one big looming question
Tim Cook: here's when you should get an Android instead of the iPhone
by Daniel Petrov,  3
Tim Cook: here's when you should get an Android instead of the iPhone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless