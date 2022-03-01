Apple responds to Dutch antitrust regulators and says it is already compliant with their orders

Apple sends letter to Dutch authorities, claiming it is indeed complying with their orders

In a letter, Apple stated that the requirement it has for separate binaries complies with the order. The letter was sent by Apple Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer to the ACM, following a meeting with the two parties. The requirement that Apple has is that a developer should submit a separate binary for the Dutch App Store if they want to use a third-party payment processor.





Apple has been fined by Dutch regulators five times on the matter so far

