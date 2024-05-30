Need some laughs? Apple releases three new funny ads for the Apple Card

Apple released a trio of new 30-second ads today for the Apple Card. The card is available in the U.S. only and you can apply for it from the Wallet app. Open the app, tap the round circle with the plus sign inside on the upper right corner of the screen, and you'll see a menu with a heading that says "Add to Wallet." One of the choices is "Apply for Apple Card." With over 12 million customers, the Apple Card does not charge any fees including late fees, or annual fees. Apple Card users get up to 3% cash back on purchases made with the card.









Each of the three ads riffs on an Apple Card feature. For example, the first one shows how easily one can make a payment to the card. A couple is doing some work on the outside of their home when the wife asks the husband if he paid the Apple Card like she asked. While he answers in the affirmative, voices in the background are telling us something different. So the husband finds his iPhone and while the wife is distracted and the neighbor looks on, the husband quickly pays the bill. "Payments made simple. Reboot your credit card" says Apple











The next ad focuses on the Apple Card's Cash Back feature. Some guy is sitting in his recliner staring at the hole he has in one sock that exposes his big toe. He happens to glance at his iPhone which shows that he received $5.87 in Daily Cash adding to his total from other days. So he does exactly what you would expect him to do. He uses the Cash Back he collected to buy socks online. "Get Daily Cash Back," says Apple, "Spend it right away." Hopefully, our hero will throw out his religious sock (the one that is Holy).









The third and final ad of the Apple Card trilogy begins with this poor guy trying to get a sweater to fit even though it looks as though it might have shrunk a few sizes in the dryer thus exposing his belly. His wife is staring at him and he stares at her. With the iPhone in her hand, the wife uses the search tool on the app to find where the sweater was previously purchased and she buys it again. "Find a past purchase fast in case you need to buy it again," Apple says.




