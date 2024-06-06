Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Family members joining existing Apple Card account can get up to $200 total from Apple

Apple really wants you to add family members to your Apple Card account. Apple wants this to happen so badly that it is willing to pay family members of current Apple Card account holders as much as $200 in total to add their presence to an existing Apple Card account. The money is sent via the Daily Cash system that rewards Apple Card users with up to 3% cash back daily on every purchase made with the Apple Card. The Daily Cash can be swept into an interest-bearing account allowing the Apple Card owner to earn interest on it.

Here's how the promo works. From now through June 17th, Apple Card account owners can add up to five new users and they could be anyone the account owner considers family. A new co-owner receives $100 in Daily Cash back if he/she spends over $100 using the card in the first 30 days after being added to the account. Up to four participants receive $25 each in Daily Cash back if they spend over $25 using the card in their first 30 days. One new co-owner and four participants can get $200 in total cash back that they will receive as soon as they make the qualifying purchases.

Apple Card holders will see the promo pop up in their Wallet app. If you already have family members on your Apple Card account you won't qualify for this promotion since all qualifying family members must be new to the Apple Card. Apple last ran this promotion in August of last year. The beauty of the Apple Card is that there are no fees. There are no annual fees, no late fees, and no foreign transaction fees.

If you don't have an Apple Card, you can apply for one via the Wallet app on your iPhone. Open the app and tap the "plus" sign on the upper right side of the display. That brings up the Add to Wallet page. Select Apply for Apple Card and follow the instructions for applying. Unlike most cards, applying for the Apple Card will not damage your credit score.

The Apple Card is issued by Goldman Sachs Bank in Salt Lake City, Utah.
