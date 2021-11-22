apple patents an all-glass iPhone

The oddity, whose patent was already approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, has been dubbed an "Electronic device with glass enclosure" by Apple.









By all intents and purposes, the sketches show the "device" to be some iteration of an iPhone, displaying an array of apps along with the status icons overtop. The pictures also show instances where the display is able to wrap around the iPhone, giving the illusion of a seamless infinite display across the whole device, rather than clear-cut surfaces.







