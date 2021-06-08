Apple's server-side update adds Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio to Apple Music streams

Late yesterday, Apple Music turned on Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio for some content on Apple's streaming music app. Support for the new features has not reached all users yet and you can tell whether or not your iPhone has the new Spacial Audio feature by going to Settings > Music . If you're phone has received the update, you'll see a new "Dolby Atmos" option that allows users to select between automatic, always on, and off.





You'll need to have the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS and not everyone has received the update yet. It is believed that Apple is using a server-side switch to disseminate the Update. Spacial Audio delivers "true multidimensional sound and clarity," according to Apple.





Built using Dolby Atmos technology, with Spatial Audio, sounds can be heard by your ears to have come from above you, from the sides, in front of you, and the rear. The end result is similar to the audio systems used in theaters where you can pinpoint the direction that a sound comes from. Thousands of tracks in Apple Music are compatible right now with this feature and they can be spotted by looking for the Dolby Atmos icon. Apple Music also has Spacial Audio playlists with songs, hits, and albums available to be played in this format.







Lossless Audio needs to be enabled and for those who do toggle it on, remember that it will require the use of additional storage capacity. It is exclusive to Apple Music which means that you will need a subscription to the service to experience it on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K. After a future update, Lossless Audio will also be available for the Home Pod and Home Pod Mini.









Apple previously said that over 20 million songs will be lossless at launch with Apple Music's complete 75 million song inventory lossless by the end of this year.

