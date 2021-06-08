$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
iOS Apple Apps Music

Apple's server-side update adds Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio to Apple Music streams

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 08, 2021, 1:59 AM
Apple's server-side update adds Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio to Apple Music streams
Late yesterday, Apple Music turned on Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio for some content on Apple's streaming music app. Support for the new features has not reached all users yet and you can tell whether or not your iPhone has the new Spacial Audio feature by going to Settings > Music. If you're phone has received the update, you'll see a new "Dolby Atmos" option that allows users to select between automatic, always on, and off.

You'll need to have the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS and not everyone has received the update yet. It is believed that Apple is using a server-side switch to disseminate the Update. Spacial Audio delivers "true multidimensional sound and clarity," according to Apple.

Built using Dolby Atmos technology, with Spatial Audio, sounds can be heard by your ears to have come from above you, from the sides, in front of you, and the rear. The end result is similar to the audio systems used in theaters where you can pinpoint the direction that a sound comes from. Thousands of tracks in Apple Music are compatible right now with this feature and they can be spotted by looking for the Dolby Atmos icon. Apple Music also has Spacial Audio playlists with songs, hits, and albums available to be played in this format.

Lossless Audio needs to be enabled and for those who do toggle it on, remember that it will require the use of additional storage capacity. It is exclusive to Apple Music which means that you will need a subscription to the service to experience it on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K. After a future update, Lossless Audio will also be available for the Home Pod and Home Pod Mini.


Apple previously said that over 20 million songs will be lossless at launch with Apple Music's complete 75 million song inventory lossless by the end of this year.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple's AR headset will 'launch' in Q2 2022, says reliable analyst
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple's AR headset will 'launch' in Q2 2022, says reliable analyst
OnePlus Nord CE 5G rear panel design revealed
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
OnePlus Nord CE 5G rear panel design revealed
Apps are still tracking iOS users despite Apple's claim about App Tracking Transparency
by Alan Friedman,  3
Apps are still tracking iOS users despite Apple's claim about App Tracking Transparency
Oppo A53 explodes in man's pocket, leaving him severely injured
by Doroteya Borisova,  7
Oppo A53 explodes in man's pocket, leaving him severely injured
iOS 15: Apple introduces advanced Do Not Disturb mode, Notification Summary
by Doroteya Borisova,  3
iOS 15: Apple introduces advanced Do Not Disturb mode, Notification Summary
Apple will not force you to update to iOS 15 if you're comfortable running iOS 14
by Adrian Diaconescu,  5
Apple will not force you to update to iOS 15 if you're comfortable running iOS 14
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless