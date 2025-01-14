Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Apple's 'Made in America' iPhone chips inch closer to mass production in Arizona

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
An iPhone held by a person showing the viewer it's back.
The first US plant to make Apple processors from the A-series is expected to start mass production as early as this quarter, according to a new report. Test production by TSMC has reportedly already begun, and it seems Apple is at the final stage of giving the chips produced in Arizona their meticulous verifications.

Back in 2022, Apple introduced its 'Made in America' chips in line with the US CHIPS Act. The US CHIPS Act is aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor manufacturing and development and therefore maintaining US global competitiveness. The legislation aims to free the US from dependence on China for chip supplies, and also to generate jobs for US workers.

A series of TSMC chipmaking plants were built in Arizona and some of the production was reserved for Apple chips for older devices.

Plans were aiming for mass production to begin last year, but unexpected delays pushed production into this year. Production of smaller-process 2nm chips has also been delayed, but even to a later date - until 2028. Yep, it seems we all will be stuck with 3nm chips for the time being, but don’t worry, those are plenty fast anyway.

The facilities would initially manufacture some parts of Apple's S9 SiP for the Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the A16 Bionic chip that's found in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. It’s possible that in the future, the plant would also be responsible for newer devices.

The new plants didn't go without controversy though, mainly surrounding TSMC's hiring process. Reportedly, many workers were brought in from Taiwan instead of recruited in the States. Initially, the company indicated it was a temporary measure, but as time went on, the situation brought scrutiny on TSMC. A lawsuit even ensued, accusing the company of anti-American discrimination.

A brief report from Nikkei now implies that the test production stage has been cleared and the plants are ready to start mass production soon.

According to unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the first batch of Apple mass-produced chips is now expected as early as this quarter, once the quality assurance processes are completed.

The A-series processors are designed by Apple to focus on top-notch performance and efficiency, and they're mainly responsible for the iPhone's known smooth performance and future-proofing. Having them produced in the US would strengthen Apple's supply chain and help Cupertino rely less on overseas manufacturing.

Recommended Stories
In simple terms, this would mean that we, the buyers, would hopefully enjoy fewer delays in getting our favorite tech gadgets and the most recent iPhones with Apple being less vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless