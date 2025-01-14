Apple's 'Made in America' iPhone chips inch closer to mass production in Arizona
The first US plant to make Apple processors from the A-series is expected to start mass production as early as this quarter, according to a new report. Test production by TSMC has reportedly already begun, and it seems Apple is at the final stage of giving the chips produced in Arizona their meticulous verifications.
A series of TSMC chipmaking plants were built in Arizona and some of the production was reserved for Apple chips for older devices.
The facilities would initially manufacture some parts of Apple's S9 SiP for the Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the A16 Bionic chip that's found in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. It’s possible that in the future, the plant would also be responsible for newer devices.
The new plants didn't go without controversy though, mainly surrounding TSMC's hiring process. Reportedly, many workers were brought in from Taiwan instead of recruited in the States. Initially, the company indicated it was a temporary measure, but as time went on, the situation brought scrutiny on TSMC. A lawsuit even ensued, accusing the company of anti-American discrimination.
A brief report from Nikkei now implies that the test production stage has been cleared and the plants are ready to start mass production soon.
The A-series processors are designed by Apple to focus on top-notch performance and efficiency, and they're mainly responsible for the iPhone's known smooth performance and future-proofing. Having them produced in the US would strengthen Apple's supply chain and help Cupertino rely less on overseas manufacturing.
In simple terms, this would mean that we, the buyers, would hopefully enjoy fewer delays in getting our favorite tech gadgets and the most recent iPhones with Apple being less vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions.
Back in 2022, Apple introduced its 'Made in America' chips in line with the US CHIPS Act. The US CHIPS Act is aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor manufacturing and development and therefore maintaining US global competitiveness. The legislation aims to free the US from dependence on China for chip supplies, and also to generate jobs for US workers.
According to unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the first batch of Apple mass-produced chips is now expected as early as this quarter, once the quality assurance processes are completed.
