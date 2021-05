Apple halts sale of Hermès AirTag products; quality issues might be to blame

Are AirTag Hermès quality issues to blame?

Hermès has worked with Apple on countless Apple Watch bands and, more recently, premium AirTag accessories. But for some unknown reason, Hermès AirTag products are no longer available to purchase on the Apple Store.The $349 AirTag Hermès Key Ring, the $299 AirTag Hermès Bag Charm, and the $449 AirTag Hermès Luggage Tag are all now listed as ‘currently unavailable’ on the official Apple Store website.Apple doesn’t provide a reason for the unusual lack of availability and it could really be anything, but areader suspects that it might be related to product quality issues. The reader purchased the $349 AirTag Hermès Key Ring and says it fell apart in their pocket.Following the incident, the customer contacted AppleCare and was told to take the product to a nearby Apple Store for repair or replacement. The AppleCare employee scheduled an appointment for the customer and confirmed that the product was in stock.However, upon visiting the store a day later, the AirTag Hermès Key Ring was no longer available, and the Apple Store couldn’t order one either. The only options now are to return it or send it off for repair.