Apple halts sale of Hermès AirTag products; quality issues might be to blame
The $349 AirTag Hermès Key Ring, the $299 AirTag Hermès Bag Charm, and the $449 AirTag Hermès Luggage Tag are all now listed as ‘currently unavailable’ on the official Apple Store website.
"I pulled my keys out of my pocket and was surprised to find only the Hermès AirTag and its strap in my hand. At first I thought it had just come undone but, upon closer examination, it was clear that the bottom of its metal post had unscrewed, at some point, and eventually separated."
However, upon visiting the store a day later, the AirTag Hermès Key Ring was no longer available, and the Apple Store couldn’t order one either. The only options now are to return it or send it off for repair.