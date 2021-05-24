$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Accessories Apple

Apple halts sale of Hermès AirTag products; quality issues might be to blame

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 24, 2021, 9:48 AM
Apple halts sale of Hermès AirTag products; quality issues might be to blame
Hermès has worked with Apple on countless Apple Watch bands and, more recently, premium AirTag accessories. But for some unknown reason, Hermès AirTag products are no longer available to purchase on the Apple Store.

Are AirTag Hermès quality issues to blame?


The $349 AirTag Hermès Key Ring, the $299 AirTag Hermès Bag Charm, and the $449 AirTag Hermès Luggage Tag are all now listed as ‘currently unavailable’ on the official Apple Store website.

Apple doesn’t provide a reason for the unusual lack of availability and it could really be anything, but a 9to5Mac reader suspects that it might be related to product quality issues. The reader purchased the $349 AirTag Hermès Key Ring and says it fell apart in their pocket.

"I pulled my keys out of my pocket and was surprised to find only the Hermès AirTag and its strap in my hand. At first I thought it had just come undone but, upon closer examination, it was clear that the bottom of its metal post had unscrewed, at some point, and eventually separated."


Following the incident, the customer contacted AppleCare and was told to take the product to a nearby Apple Store for repair or replacement. The AppleCare employee scheduled an appointment for the customer and confirmed that the product was in stock.

However, upon visiting the store a day later, the AirTag Hermès Key Ring was no longer available, and the Apple Store couldn’t order one either. The only options now are to return it or send it off for repair. 

Hot phones

