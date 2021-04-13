With the release of the latest iOS and iPadOS 14.5 betas, eagerly awaited features draw nearer
As we eagerly await the final version of iOS and iPadOS 14.5, Apple today dropped the eighth beta version of both OS builds. This is one of the most anticipated non-major iOS updates ever as it contains a number of important new features including the one that will allow an iPhone user wearing a mask to unlock his handset via the unlocked Apple Watch on his wrist. Currently, if a face mask blocks Face ID from working, the iPhone immediately sends the user to the Passcode screen to unlock the device.
Also on the way with the update will be crowdsourced data for Apple Maps users, global 5G Dual Sim support for the iPhone 12 series, and more. With Apple set to unveil new iPad Pro tablets and perhaps its AirTags item trackers one week from today, the final version of the update could take place on or before April 20th.
Since we are at the eighth beta version of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, the release of the final version of the software should be imminent. If having to punch in the Passcode every time you want to unlock your device is driving you nuts, you can decide to become a beta tester and install the latest beta versions of iOS or iPadOS now. Normally, we'd suggest not to do this on your daily driver since it is not a stable version of the software, but this late in the process the odds should be more on your side.
To become an iOS or iPadOS beta tester, visit this website and follow the directions for signing in or for creating an account.