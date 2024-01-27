American Pie? For over an hour on Friday, it was the day Apple Music (and other services) died

Apple Cash allows you to send a fellow iPhone user cash or request cash via the iMessage platform. Go to iMessage and open the last chat you had with the person you want to send or receive money from. Hit the "+" button to the left of the text field and then tap on Apple Cash. You can send funds from the card that is activated in the Wallet app by arranging the dollar amount you want to send and tapping on "Send." Again, you might experience an issue with this service right now since it is under scheduled maintenance.