American Pie? For over an hour on Friday, it was the day Apple Music (and other services) died
Several Apple Services were down on Friday according to the company's System Status support page (via Bloomberg). The latter shows that from 6:29 pm-7:42 pm EST, "Users may have been unable to make purchases in the iTunes Store, Mac App Store, and App Store." The System Status support page says that the App Store outage has been resolved. The page also shows that starting today at 1 am EST, scheduled maintenance is taking place for Apple Cash and that "Some users may experience issues with this service."
Apple Cash allows you to send a fellow iPhone user cash or request cash via the iMessage platform. Go to iMessage and open the last chat you had with the person you want to send or receive money from. Hit the "+" button to the left of the text field and then tap on Apple Cash. You can send funds from the card that is activated in the Wallet app by arranging the dollar amount you want to send and tapping on "Send." Again, you might experience an issue with this service right now since it is under scheduled maintenance.
Apple's System Status support page tells you which of Apple's features are not working correctly
The System Status support page notes that from 6:29 pm to 7:42 pm EST on Friday, Apple Music was down, and "Users may have experienced intermittent issues with this service." Apple says that the Apple Music outage was resolved. AppleCare on Device was out on Friday from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm EST stopping Apple device owners from buying AppleCare protection directly from their devices. This is also an outage that has been resolved.
And Apple’s subscription purchase feature also suffered from an outage Friday evening between 6:29 pm-7:42 pm EST. In this case, Apple noted that "Users may have experienced intermittent issues with this service." The System Status support page says that Apple was able to resolve the outage.
If something doesn't appear to be working correctly on your Apple device, it is always a good idea to check out the company's System Status support page. And it will give you a heads-up when scheduled maintenance is expected. For example, Apple Pay & the Wallet app will be going through scheduled maintenance on Sunday between 6:30 am-2:00 pm EST. Apple says, "Some Georgia Users may have issues during maintenance activities."
All of the mentioned Apple Services have a green dot next to their names which means that they are currently available to use.
