An AT&T customer thought switching would save money - it didn't
Up Next:
Switching phone providers can be a hassle, but sometimes, a good offer - especially one that seems tailored to your needs - can make it feel worthwhile. That was the case for one customer, who was convinced by an AT&T representative to make the switch based on promises of discounted rates. But when the first bill arrived, it told a very different story.
The agent asked if the customer worked in the medical field and offered a 25% discount, along with another $10 off for setting up autopay. When the customer asked if being a dental provider qualified, the agent reportedly said yes - and promised the full discount would apply.
Being diligent, the customer asked questions and made sure everything was written down in the account. They also saved copies of receipts and chat transcripts.
But then, the surprise came. The first bill was $132 - more than double what was expected. Unfortunately, none of the promised discounts were there, and the activation fee was still included. Even worse, when the customer called AT&T for help, they were told that dental professionals don’t qualify for the 25% discount after all. And despite being promised that everything would be noted on the account, there were no records of the conversation.
The customer spoke to several different representatives, but no one could help.
It's important to remember that large companies like AT&T work with many agents and systems, and sometimes there can be confusion or miscommunication along the way. This story reflects one customer's personal experience and feelings - and it highlights the value of asking questions, keeping records, and following up when something doesn't seem right.
AT&T offers multiple customer support options, and in many cases, billing concerns can be resolved by working with their teams directly. For anyone considering a switch, taking a little extra time to review all the details and fine print can help avoid surprises down the road and frustrating situations like this one.
Hopefully, the customer's issue will be resolved quickly, and whatever they end up deciding, the solution to be good for everyone involved.
We have reached out to AT&T for a comment and will update this story when we receive the response.
The customer took to Reddit to tell their story and look for ways to resolve the issue. They say they had been paying around $80 a month for a single phone line with another carrier and hadn't planned to switch. But during a conversation with an AT&T agent, things changed.
The agent asked if the customer worked in the medical field and offered a 25% discount, along with another $10 off for setting up autopay. When the customer asked if being a dental provider qualified, the agent reportedly said yes - and promised the full discount would apply.
Basically, the rep explained that, with all the savings, the monthly bill would be around $45 to $55, including taxes. The only extra cost mentioned was a one-time activation fee, which the agent said would either be waived or could easily be removed with a quick call.
Being diligent, the customer asked questions and made sure everything was written down in the account. They also saved copies of receipts and chat transcripts.
But then, the surprise came. The first bill was $132 - more than double what was expected. Unfortunately, none of the promised discounts were there, and the activation fee was still included. Even worse, when the customer called AT&T for help, they were told that dental professionals don’t qualify for the 25% discount after all. And despite being promised that everything would be noted on the account, there were no records of the conversation.
The customer spoke to several different representatives, but no one could help.
I deeply regret switching to AT&T under these false pretenses and fully intend to port my number out to a different carrier. It is extremely disappointing and frankly unethical that I was lured into service based on false information.I have proof of the conversation, but AT&T representatives have brushed it off with comments like, “Oh, he gave you false information,” as if that absolves the company of responsibility.
-Neat-Yellow-1209 on Reddit, April 2025
Understandably, the customer felt misled and frustrated. They seem to now be considering leaving AT&T and going back to another provider, which they do not name. Meanwhile, they are also looking for ways to escalate the issue and are asking for a full refund for what they believe were misleading sales tactics.
Recommended Stories
It's important to remember that large companies like AT&T work with many agents and systems, and sometimes there can be confusion or miscommunication along the way. This story reflects one customer's personal experience and feelings - and it highlights the value of asking questions, keeping records, and following up when something doesn't seem right.
AT&T offers multiple customer support options, and in many cases, billing concerns can be resolved by working with their teams directly. For anyone considering a switch, taking a little extra time to review all the details and fine print can help avoid surprises down the road and frustrating situations like this one.
Meanwhile, Redditors in the thread are suggesting to the affected customer to file a complaint with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) or BBB (The Better Business Bureau). Usually, contacting these organizations can help things to be sorted out more quickly and miscommunications to be cleared.
Also, other Redditors suggest switching carriers and even going to an MVNO. MVNOs have gained popularity recently, these are small carriers typically offering cheaper plans but running on the coverage of the big carriers.
Hopefully, the customer's issue will be resolved quickly, and whatever they end up deciding, the solution to be good for everyone involved.
We have reached out to AT&T for a comment and will update this story when we receive the response.
Things that are NOT allowed: