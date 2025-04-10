Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Sad, but true: no major changes in AMD's latest Ryzen 8040HX processor series

Laptops
If you're hoping that AMD's new Ryzen 8040HX series of laptop processors will somehow be a major upgrade, get ready to save that dream for another year (or two).

Now that AMD has introduced its latest Ryzen 8040HX series, it becomes apparent that changes from the previous Ryzen 7045HX lineup (a.k.a. "Dragon Range") are minimal.

That's somewhat disappointing, as there's a year-and-a-half gap between the two generations, so the updates shouldn't be that minimal. Much like the earlier Ryzen 9 7945HX, the new Ryzen 9 8945HX model, for example, features 16 performance cores built on the Zen 4 architecture, an 80 MB cache, and a configurable TDP ranging between 55 and 75 watts.

The Ryzen 9 8945HX uses AMD's Zen 4 design, which is fast and reliable, though not the newest in 2025. It has 80 MB of cache, which helps it run smoother by keeping important data close at hand. The 55–75 watt power range means it's made for powerful laptops, not thin or battery-friendly ones. Overall, it's still strong enough in 2025 for gaming and heavy tasks, but it's more of a refresh than a big upgrade.

The integrated Radeon 610M graphics processor remains the same as before. While it's not designed to handle modern games on its own, AMD's HX-series chips are typically used in systems that include dedicated GPUs, making the modest iGPU less of a concern. Even the clock speeds haven't changed in any meaningful way – AMD continues to list a 2.5GHz base clock and a maximum boost of 5.4GHz.

This latest launch includes four chips under the Ryzen 8040HX banner. Among them, the Ryzen 9 8940HX appears to be a rebranded Ryzen 9 7940HX, with only a slight boost in clock speed—100MHz higher, as seen in early listings for the upcoming Asus ROG Strix G16. Similarly, the Ryzen 7 8840HX closely mirrors the Ryzen 9 7845HX, and the Ryzen 7 8745HX lines up with the older Ryzen 7 7745HX.

This doesn't sound like a serious change indeed. Outside of slightly tweaked model numbers and marginal clock speed differences, this generation appears to offer little more than a cosmetic refresh.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
