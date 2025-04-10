Sad, but true: no major changes in AMD's latest Ryzen 8040HX processor series

The integrated Radeon 610M graphics processor remains the same as before. While it's not designed to handle modern games on its own, AMD's HX-series chips are typically used in systems that include dedicated GPUs, making the modest iGPU less of a concern. Even the clock speeds haven't changed in any meaningful way – AMD continues to list a 2.5GHz base clock and a maximum boost of 5.4GHz.This latest launch includes four chips under the Ryzen 8040HX banner. Among them, the Ryzen 9 8940HX appears to be a rebranded Ryzen 9 7940HX, with only a slight boost in clock speed—100MHz higher, as seen in early listings for the upcoming Asus ROG Strix G16. Similarly, the Ryzen 7 8840HX closely mirrors the Ryzen 9 7845HX, and the Ryzen 7 8745HX lines up with the older Ryzen 7 7745HX.This doesn't sound like a serious change indeed. Outside of slightly tweaked model numbers and marginal clock speed differences, this generation appears to offer little more than a cosmetic refresh.