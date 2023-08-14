You can now add music to your photo carousels on Instagram



In a recent In a recent blog post , Instagram announced that you can now include music in your photo carousels. Moreover, you'll also be able to invite up to three collaborators to work together on a feed post, carousel, or reel.



Adding music to your photo carousels follows the launch of music for feed photos feature introduced last year. With this new feature, Instagram wants to give its users more ways to express themselves when sharing memories and experiences.







The updated Collabs feature also has a similar goal. Previously, you could only invite one friend to collaborate on your post or reel. Now, you can include up to three collaborators. Once they accept your invitation, the content will be shown to each collaborator's audience and appear on their profile grids.



Both private and public accounts can collaborate on a post or reel. If your account is private, you can initiate your own post or reel and invite a collaborator as long as they follow you back. This Collabs update could be a big deal for influencers, as their audiences could grow even more through collaborations with other influencers.







Lastly, Instagram's blog post also mentions an update to the Add Yours sticker feature. Creators or artists can now invite their followers to participate in a prompt or challenge they've created on Reels. Anyone can create a reel with their unique take on an Add Yours prompt for a chance to be recognized by the original creator.

Sometimes pictures just don't cut it when trying to express yourself, so that's where music comes in handy. Instagram has introduced a new feature that gives you even more control over the music in your posts.