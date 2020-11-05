iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Xiaomi

Xiaomi shows new telescopic camera design for smartphones

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 05, 2020, 8:58 AM
Xiaomi shows new telescopic camera design for smartphones
Xiaomi is about to resurrect an old design taken straight from point-and-shoot cameras - telescopic lenses, Android Authority reports. The Chinese manufacturer posted a video on the Weibo social media site, showing the design in action. The camera physically protracts out of the smartphone body and supposedly improves light exposure by 300% and clarity by 20%.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, who spotted the novelty and reacted with a Twitter post, this large-aperture camera system employs a unique image stabilization technology and is able to increase the light input by 300%. There’s no information on the specific zoom capabilities of the camera or the actual aperture of the thing.

 The physical protraction of the camera is something quite interesting. Most of the modern smartphone camera systems don’t actually move, despite offering optical zoom capabilities. The idea of a point-and-shoot-like camera in a smartphone is not new, however. Some of you might remember the Samsung Galaxy K zoom launched in 2014. The idea was quickly abandoned and forgotten, but it seems that Xiaomi is keen to explore it once again.

Of course, it’s unclear at the moment whether we’ll see a commercial product with this tech or all this was just a PR stunt. Nevertheless, if Xiaomi decides to pursue the idea it may steer the smartphone market in yet another interesting direction.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus starts Black Friday early: get deals on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors
Popular stories
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
Best Black Friday TV deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless