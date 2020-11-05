Xiaomi shows new telescopic camera design for smartphones
The physical protraction of the camera is something quite interesting. Most of the modern smartphone camera systems don’t actually move, despite offering optical zoom capabilities. The idea of a point-and-shoot-like camera in a smartphone is not new, however. Some of you might remember the Samsung Galaxy K zoom launched in 2014. The idea was quickly abandoned and forgotten, but it seems that Xiaomi is keen to explore it once again.
小米推出伸缩式大光圈镜头，超大光圈，进光量提升300％，清晰度提高20％。不久后见面[笑而不语] pic.twitter.com/81FgaBfOxs— Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) November 5, 2020
Of course, it’s unclear at the moment whether we’ll see a commercial product with this tech or all this was just a PR stunt. Nevertheless, if Xiaomi decides to pursue the idea it may steer the smartphone market in yet another interesting direction.