Upcoming Apple Watch feature will alert users to a panic attack before it happens

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 10, 2020, 11:12 AM
With watchOS 7, Apple is expected to roll out a new feature that will warn users who are on the precipice of a panic attack.
 
Speaking to the Geared Up podcast (via SlashGear), tech analyst Jon Prosser said that the function will take into account blood oxygen levels and heart rate to determine if a user is hyperventilating. Hyperventilation, or abnormally rapid breathing, is often caused by panic and stress.
 

The new feature will give a heads-up to the wearer

 
The alleged feature could alert users to a panic attack before it happens and offer breathing exercises to help them cope.
 
It could prove to be incredibly useful in a variety of situations, such as when the wearer is driving or in the midst of a lot of people.
 
This isn’t the first time we have heard about the panic detecting feature. However, what’s not clear is whether it will be exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 6, as Prosser implies that in addition to watchOS 7, it would be dependent on new hardware.
 
YouTuber EverythingApplePro and tipster Max Weinbach, on the other hand, had said in April that it would be rolled out to ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 4 and later models.

Prosser says the system will need a blood oxygen sensor and it’s worth mentioning that all existing Apple Watch models are, at least on paper, capable of calculating blood oxygen levels.
 
While Apple might unveil the feature during the upcoming WWDC 2020, it seems more plausible that it will be announced in fall, when the Apple Watch Series 6 is launched. Alternatively, the feature could get pushed to next year as well.

