iOS Android Apps

UK and Australia investigating Facebook's GIPHY deal

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 12, 2020, 8:47 AM
UK and Australia investigating Facebook's GIPHY deal
UK's antitrust watchdog Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a probe into Facebook's acquisition of GIPHY

The social media giant bought the looping videos platform last month. The deal was reportedly valued at $400 million.

CMA wants to determine if the acquisition could thwart competition in the UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction has resulted in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.

Facebook has been served with an initial enforcement order. For the duration of the investigation, Facebook and GIPHY are to operate independently. Facebook has been instructed to not go ahead with any steps related to the merger, such as integration of technologies or staff transfer. Both Facebook and GIPHY have agreed to comply.

The competition watchdog has also invited comments from third parties on the deal.

Previously, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission had also announced a similar investigation to determine whether the takeover will give Facebook access to data that could amplify its power in any markets or allow it to obtain data on rivals that could be unhealthy for competition. 

Facebook insists that data was not the motivation behind the GIPHY deal


Facebook plans to integrate Giphy into Instagram. When the deal was announced, the company had said that GIPHY's repository of GIFs will continue to operate separately.  It had also claimed that data is not the motivation behind the deal and that the animated pictures platform has little user data anyway.

Whether the CMA and ACCC buy that remains to be seen.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders show off worthy but not revolutionary iPad Pro 11 rival
Popular stories
Android 11 R Preview: A quality of life update
Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live will likely beat the Note 20 to market

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
AT&T starts rolling out a potentially game-changing 5G technology
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has something in common with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and it's not good
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and unnamed bean-shaped earbuds are officially confirmed now
Popular stories
Samsung brings the absolutely massive One UI 2.1 update to the Galaxy Note 9

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless