The Pixel 7 Pro could have a maximum of 256GB of internal storage (at least in the EU)
September has always had a special place in tech enthusiasts’ hearts and calendars as it invariably marks the release of a new iPhone. But with the iPhone 14 almost upon us (general availability is expected to begin on September 16th), some are already looking forward to the next big thing.
What is that, you might ask. The first thing that comes to mind is likely going to be Google’s Pixel 7. The Pixel lineup has long held a special status in Android’s side of the market, and the next generation is on the horizon.
We already know quite a bit about the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. From its design, to the chipset at its heart, very little is left to the imagination. Now, however, an interesting leak points to a rather unpleasant surprise.
Quand notes that this could concern only the models sold in the EU and that it is possible for the Pixel 7 lineup to come in a 512GB version elsewhere.
For reference, the current Pixel 6 Pro does feature a 512GB storage configuration, while the Pixel 6 is available with a maximum internal storage of 256GB.
At any rate, it would be strange for a flagship of the caliber of the Pixel 7 Pro to not have a 256GB+ version. Even if it does apply only to the EU, it is still a questionable decision.
The Pixel 7 wait has been a long and excruciating one. Google teased the smartphone quite a while back (in May, at Google I/O). Earlier this month, we got an official announcement date - October 6th, with general availability coming soon after.
According to prominent tech tipster Roland Quandt, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will have only two storage configurations - one with 128GB of internal storage, and another with 256GB. This information was brought forward in a tweet.
