T-Mobile vows to maintain crazy 5G speeds at MLB All-Star stadium area

By
T-Mobile is upgrading its network around the MLB All-Star Week festivities, and promises that fans can count on the whopping 1.6 Gbps download speeds inside Globe Life Field during the games.

The biggest week in baseball will see T-Mobile execute its so-called 5G Grand Slam, including "permanent 5G coverage and capacity enhancements inside Globe Life Field and across Arlington, enhancing the experience for local T-Mobile customers year-round and for visitors coming in just for the festivities."
Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile, July '24

Between fastballs, curveballs, homeruns, and stolen bases, fans need a network that can keep up with it all. Our upgrades deliver exactly that and more, extending beyond the stadium to bring an enhanced experience to customers throughout Arlington.


Those "permanent upgrades" will at Globe Life Field and Arlington will stay after the MLB All-Star Week, as follows:

  • 100% 5G coverage inside Globe Life Field, including T-Mobile’s fastest Ultra Capacity 5G (5G UC) and 200MHz of mmWave 5G.
  • Peak download and upload speeds of 1.6 Gbps and 100 Mbps during a game, fast enough to download movies like “The Sandlot” in just 5 seconds!
  • Permanent 5G upgrades enhancing coverage and capacity in key locations across Arlington’s entertainment district like Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center, Texas Live!, Choctaw Stadium and more.

At present, nearly all the Arlington area is covered with T-Mobile's fastest 5G UC, too, and the Un-carrier will deploy mobile Cell on Wheels (CoWs) and Cell on Light Trucks (CoLTs) solutions, like the ones it uses to mitigate the impact of Hurricane Beryl on its network, to strengthen its network backhaul if the need arises during the MLB All-Star Week.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

