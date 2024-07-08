T-Mobile vows to maintain crazy 5G speeds at MLB All-Star stadium area



The biggest week in baseball will see T-Mobile execute its so-called 5G Grand Slam, including " permanent 5G coverage and capacity enhancements inside Globe Life Field and across Arlington, enhancing the experience for local T-Mobile customers year-round and for visitors coming in just for the festivities."

Those "permanent upgrades" will at Globe Life Field and Arlington will stay after the MLB All-Star Week, as follows:



100% 5G coverage inside Globe Life Field, including T-Mobile’s fastest Ultra Capacity 5G (5G UC) and 200MHz of mmWave 5G.

Peak download and upload speeds of 1.6 Gbps and 100 Mbps during a game, fast enough to download movies like “The Sandlot” in just 5 seconds!

Permanent 5G upgrades enhancing coverage and capacity in key locations across Arlington’s entertainment district like Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center, Texas Live!, Choctaw Stadium and more.



T-Mobile's fastest 5G UC, too, and the Un-carrier will deploy mobile Cell on Wheels (CoWs) and Cell on Light Trucks (CoLTs) solutions, like the ones it uses to mitigate the impact of Hurricane Beryl on its network, to strengthen its network backhaul if the need arises during the MLB All-Star Week.