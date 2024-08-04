T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
Hate T-Mobile all you want but the company must be doing something a lot of things right to be reporting the kind of earnings that it just did and coming out on top in third-party studies. According to a new study conducted by intelligence company J.D. Power, T-Mobile just notched another win.
J.D. Power surveyed 17,949 customers who got in touch with their network operator's customer care department within the past three months. The study evaluated customer care experiences across three factors: store service; phone service; and digital service and was carried out from January to June 2024.
T-Mobile, Cricket, and Consumer Cellular ranked the highest in their respective segments.
In the mobile network operators category, T-Mobile came out on top. What makes the achievement more impressive is that this was its 14th consecutive year of topping the ranking. It scored 840, higher than the segment average of 826.
Cricket was rated the best in the full-service mobile virtual network operators category. It scored 848 and was followed by Metro by T-Mobile (844) and Spectrum Mobile (836).
With 877 points, Consumer Cellular earned the highest spot in the value mobile virtual network operators segment for the 17th time. Google Fi Wireless was second with a score of 865 while Mint Mobile (854) ranked third.
Better support leads to a better customer experience, which is good for brand image. That's why, wireless companies are helping their service agents provide better assistance to customers by improving and optimizing their call center systems. It might be a huge investment but the returns are likely to be just as good or even more.
While T-Mobile may not have beaten the average by much, the fact that it has been sitting at the top spot for 14 years speaks volumes about its commitment to improving satisfaction with its call centers.
