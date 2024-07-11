T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
A new survey has revealed that customers are more satisfied with fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband services than hybrid fiber coax (HFC) offerings.
Recon Analytics conducted surveys every week between July 7, 2023 and April 26, 2024 that involved 126,807 participants. It wanted to calculate Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which measure customer experience and loyalty by looking at how likely they are to recommend a business to someone. The NPS score ranges from -100 to 100 and a higher score is better.
Verizon and T-Mobile absolutely trounced the others. The results seem to indicate people are more satisfied with FWA services than fiber. Fiber is theoretically faster than 5G Home Internet, but the latter is also sufficiently fast for most use cases. T-Mobile is considering another acquisition to provide fiber services in rural areas.
Though Verizon bested T-Mobile on every metric, including billing support, technical support, and value/price, the report notes that the gap has narrowed in the last three months. Verizon's scores have dropped a bit in recent times, but it's still the industry leader.
T-Mobile recently reduced the price of its home internet plan to $50 per month, bringing it down to the same price point as Verizon's 5G Home Internet.
As for top four cable operators, the silver lining for them is that their scores have gone from severely negative to positive in the last three months.
Recon Analytics conducted surveys every week between July 7, 2023 and April 26, 2024 that involved 126,807 participants. It wanted to calculate Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which measure customer experience and loyalty by looking at how likely they are to recommend a business to someone. The NPS score ranges from -100 to 100 and a higher score is better.
Recon Analytics calculated NPS scores for major broadband service providers in the United States.
Customers seem more satisfied with FWA service providers.
Verizon and T-Mobile absolutely trounced the others. The results seem to indicate people are more satisfied with FWA services than fiber. Fiber is theoretically faster than 5G Home Internet, but the latter is also sufficiently fast for most use cases. T-Mobile is considering another acquisition to provide fiber services in rural areas.
Though Verizon bested T-Mobile on every metric, including billing support, technical support, and value/price, the report notes that the gap has narrowed in the last three months. Verizon's scores have dropped a bit in recent times, but it's still the industry leader.
T-Mobile recently reduced the price of its home internet plan to $50 per month, bringing it down to the same price point as Verizon's 5G Home Internet.
Roger Entner, who is the Founder and Lead Analyst of Recon Analytics, has added that there's a "selection bias" in the data as with FWA, customers can get rid of the service if they aren't satisfied with it within three days. On the other hand, with traditional offerings, it could be a while before you are allowed to terminate service.
As for top four cable operators, the silver lining for them is that their scores have gone from severely negative to positive in the last three months.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: