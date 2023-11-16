Surface Pro 8 gives you desktop experience on a slim form factor for nearly $500 off

'Tis the season of sales and if you can't decide what tablet to get, you should check out the Microsoft Surface 8 Pro as it's retailing for nearly $500 below its launch price at the moment.





The Surface Pro 8 gives you the desktop experience in a portable form factor. Though not Microsoft's latest Surface Pro model, it delivers amazing value at its new discounted price.





Its specs are not shabby by any means and you can trust it to satisfy nearly every itch that a tablet (or laptop) released this year would.





You get a huge 13-inch 120Hz screen and a sturdy kickstand for setting it upright for hands-free use. The Surface Pro 8 is powered by the quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and can handle any task without breaking a sweat.





Surface Pro 8 8GB 128GB brand new open box Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 16 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Headphone jack $388 off (39%) $611 09 $999 Buy at Woot Surface Pro 8 256GB Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 16 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Headphone jack $426 off (35%) $774 18 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon





That's not to say it's the speediest tablet available. It just means it has enough raw power for typical use cases and workloads, such as browsing the internet with many tabs open, jumping between multiple apps, sending messages on Slack, coding, and even simple photo and video editing.





It has two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 so you can connect it to an external GPU and transfer data from an external driver. The device has an accessible SSD, so you can manually upgrade storage, which is not an option you get on the iPad.





The Surface Pro 8 runs Windows, which is a more capable operating system than iPadOS and Android for multitasking and productivity. It can run full-fledged apps so you won't have to make do with mobile versions of the apps and programs you need to run.





The Pro 8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was $1,099 at launch and at the moment, Woot is selling a brand new, open box model for $388 off instead of $999. That's a discount of 39 percent and makes the Surface Pro 8 several hundred dollars cheaper than newer flagship tablets.





If you want more storage space, Amazon is selling the 256GB variant for $426 off, which is a 35 percent discount on the usual $1,199.99 price.





You shouldn't miss the deal if you need a compact Windows PC for reading, entertainment, side hustles, and productivity tasks.