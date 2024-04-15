Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Samsung beats Apple for biggest phone maker title as Galaxy AI boosts S24 sales

By
Samsung Apple
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung beats Apple for biggest phone maker title as Galaxy AI boosts S24 sales
The global phone market slump seems to be over, with shipments increase of 7.8% to nearly to 290 million units in the first quarter of the year alone. The market has taken Samsung for a rise, too, and it is now back at the top as the world's largest phone maker in terms of Q1 shipments.

In the previous quarter, following the iPhone 16 release, it was Apple that managed to beat Samsung to the top phone maker place by a tad. With the S24 release, however, and after Apple's weak first quarter, Samsung's lead is now with a much larger margin.

Samsung now commands 20.8% market share, taking the top spot from Apple, while riding on the wings of the Galaxy AI marketing it embarked on with the S24 series launch.

Samsung set an ambitious target of 55 million shipments for its mobile division last quarter and not only met it, but actually surpassed it rather significantly with 64.5 million phones and tablets sold, reports The Elec. Much of this success could be directly attributed to the sales of the S24 series, especially the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB 256GB with $200 gift card

6.8-inch 120Hz flat screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy | 200MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 50MP 5x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 45W charging | Galaxy AI | Seven years of updates
Gift
Buy at Amazon


Apple's iPhone sales, on the other hand, slumped significantly in the first quarter, and it is way behind Samsung in terms of shipments now, with 17.3% market share. 

The rise of the Chinese juggernauts, however, continues unabated as the Chinese government and local companies started restricting the use of Apple gear, leading to a 2% drop in sales there. Xiaomi is now the world's third-largest phone maker with 14% share, followed by the rising Oppo and OnePlus, as well as other local industry stalwarts:

Recommended Stories

Samsung regained its smartphone market share crown thanks to the commercial success of its new Galaxy S24 series that come with many AI-powered features that we, as reviewers, as well as users in general, found rather useful and with added value. 

The Galaxy AI features offer smooth translation in real time, Chat Assist, Circle to Search, and other notable new features powered by on-device AI that Samsung partnered over with Google.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The deliciously affordable OnePlus 12R beast is even cheaper than usual with 16GB RAM
The deliciously affordable OnePlus 12R beast is even cheaper than usual with 16GB RAM
The highly popular JBL Flip 6 sells for less than $100 on Amazon yet again
The highly popular JBL Flip 6 sells for less than $100 on Amazon yet again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless