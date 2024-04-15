Samsung beats Apple for biggest phone maker title as Galaxy AI boosts S24 sales







In the previous quarter, following the iPhone 16 release, it was Apple that managed to beat Samsung to the top phone maker place by a tad. With the S24 release, however, and after Apple's weak first quarter, Samsung's lead is now with a much larger margin.

Samsung now commands 20.8% market share, taking the top spot from Apple, while riding on the wings of the Galaxy AI marketing it embarked on with the S24 series launch.





Samsung set an ambitious target of 55 million shipments for its mobile division last quarter and not only met it, but actually surpassed it rather significantly with 64.5 million phones and tablets sold, reports The Elec . Much of this success could be directly attributed to the sales of the S24 series, especially the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra





Apple's Apple's iPhone sales , on the other hand, slumped significantly in the first quarter, and it is way behind Samsung in terms of shipments now, with 17.3% market share.







Recommended Stories Q1 2024 marks the third consecutive quarter of shipment growth for the worldwide smartphone market, a strong indicator that a recovery is well underway. https://t.co/KXkfbp65RZpic.twitter.com/DnSQBB9cgl — IDC (@IDC) April 15, 2024

Samsung regained its smartphone market share crown thanks to the commercial success of its new Galaxy S24 series that come with many AI-powered features that we, as reviewers, as well as users in general, found rather useful and with added value.

The Galaxy AI features offer smooth translation in real time, Chat Assist, Circle to Search, and other notable new features powered by on-device AI that Samsung partnered over with Google. The rise of the Chinese juggernauts, however, continues unabated as the Chinese government and local companies started restricting the use of Apple gear, leading to a 2% drop in sales there. Xiaomi is now the world's third-largest phone maker with 14% share, followed by the rising Oppo and OnePlus, as well as other local industry stalwarts:

The global phone market slump seems to be over, with shipments increase of 7.8% to nearly to 290 million units in the first quarter of the year alone. The market has taken Samsung for a rise, too, and it is now back at the top as the world's largest phone maker in terms of Q1 shipments.