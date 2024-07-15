Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut





256GB 2024 11-inch iPad Pro 120Hz OLED screen | Apple M4 | USB‑C with Thunderbolt support | Face ID | 10 hours of battery life $100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon



The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 for the 256GB model but right now, you can save $100 on it. It has never gone this low and it can be a long time before see a discount of this magnitude again, so get your hands on it while you can. If you want a tablet that's both capable and manageable, the 11-inch iPad Pro is worth a look. It has the same magnificent OLED screen and M4 chip as the bigger model.The M4 is one of the fastest chips around and there's nothing that can slow it down. If you do resource-intensive work such as photo and video editing, this is the tablet for you. And even if you are not a creative professional, this tablet is great for advanced AI tasks that your current machine may not be able to process.Granted, the M2 iPad Pro and Air are sufficiently fast for pretty much everything, but the M4 is 1.5 times faster, meaning it will stay speedy for years to come. And with companies increasingly reserving the best AI features for their most recent devices, the M4 iPad Pro will prove to be a better purchase than other top tablets in the future.The 11-inch iPad Pro is also incredibly thin, making it suitable for all-day use. When you are done working for the day, you can just move to the couch and play games or watch cartoons with your little ones without the fear of it causing any hand fatigue.The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 for the 256GB model but right now, you can save $100 on it. It has never gone this low and it can be a long time before see a discount of this magnitude again, so get your hands on it while you can.

It's the Prime Day eve folks and it has brought the biggest-ever price cut for Apple's newly released iPad Pro.Apple's new iPad Pros are hands down the most powerful tablets you can buy today but they aren't easy on the pocket. But that's what Amazon Prime Day is for right? It's the perfect time for scooping up the products you have been eyeing all year.