OnePlus 12 spotted in the wild, confirming Pixel 8-beating display specs

Nearly everything is known about the OnePlus 12, which will be released in China on December 5. The phone is shaping up to be OnePlus' most proper flagship in a long time and today, well-known leaker DigitalChatStation has posted some hands-on photos of the phone (via GSM Arena).

The images only show the front of the phone and DigitalChatStation has also posted some display specs.

As we have been hearing for some time now, the OnePlus 12 will have the brightest display of them all, edging out other top phones of 2023.

The phone sports a 6.82-inch 8T LTPO OLED screen. It's a BOE-made display with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,168 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. More interestingly, it has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits in auto mode, beating out the Pixel 8 Pro which has a 2,400 nits screen. In manual mode, it can go as high as 1,722 nits.

Today's leak has also revealed that DisplayMate, which is an industry standard for optimizing, testing, and comparing screens, has awarded an A+ certification to the phone for its impressive brightness and color accuracy. It has an average Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) value of 0.35.

JNCD tells us how close or different the colors seen on a screen are from what the human eye considers normal. A difference of less than 1 indicates that the colors look so similar that our eyes can't tell the difference.

Moving on, the OnePlus 12's screen also features Oppo’s P1 display chip as well as 2,160Hz PWM dimming for eye protection.

As for the other specs, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It will have the OnePlus Open's Sony Lytia LYT-808 sensor and a periscope camera with 3x optical zoom. The phone will also offer wireless charging and an IR blaster. It has largely the same design as the OnePlus 11, with the exception that the alert slider will be relocated.

The phone is rumored to be released in international markets on January 24. 
