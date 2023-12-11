Nubia starts teasing its next camera-centric flagship, the Z60 Ultra
Nubia is readying its next flagship that’s probably going to be released very early in 2024. The Chinese company recently teased an important announcement scheduled for December 19. The star of the event is Nubia’s new camera-oriented flagship, the Z60 Ultra.
Although the phone will be introduced on December 19 in China, it’s unlikely that this will go global until next year. However, this does make this one of the first “Ultra” flagship of 2023/2024 season, as Nubia puts it. It’s a reference to two other major brands that are expected to launch their own “flagships” in early 2024, Samsung and Xiaomi.
The phone is said to boast an impressive 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapxel telephoto snapper, all featuring OIS (optical image stabilization). On top of that, Nubia has decided to add a massive 6,000 mAh battery inside, which supports 80W fast charging.
The teasers published by Nubia in China reveal a little bit of the Z60 Ultra’s camera design. We’re also getting a glimpse at the phone’s overall form factor, which seems to have adopted a rectangular shape instead of a more rounded one.
Nubia’s upcoming Z60 Ultra is one of the first flagships to adopt Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Even so, the phone’s main selling point seems to be its camera.
With one week away from the official unveiling, nubia is expected to continue to tease its upcoming camera-centric flagship, so stay tuned for more details about the Z60 Ultra.
