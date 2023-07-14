Nothing Phone (2) sparks a London queue
Have you ever stood in line for Nothing? No? Well, a lot of people certainly have. The Nothing Phone (2) has just been released and is now available for pre-order. But if you don't want to wait long to get your hands on it, you can find the Nothing Drops set up in some of the biggest cities around the world.
Speaking of lines, the line in London was quite lengthy, don't you think? It reminds me of the early days of the iPhones when people would wait hours to grab a newly released iPhone. Waiting in line for the latest smartphone you desire isn't just about getting it first or having it right away in your hands. It's also about the shared experience that drives so many people to line up for something new.
The event itself can be quite memorable. And it is no surprise that many people are eager to get their hands on the new Nothing Phone (2), considering it offers almost flagship-level specifications at a mid-range price of $600.
The Nothing Phone (2) arrives with specifications that can rival flagship devices. It features a 50MP main camera equipped with a Sony IMX890 sensor. The Phone (2) comes pre-loaded with Nothing OS 2.0, and the company promises 3 years of Android updates along with 4 years of security patches for the Phone (2). The minimalist and uniquely designed Phone (2) is easily distinguishable and can leave a lasting impression.
Nothing Drops are the first-ever locations where you can personally purchase the Phone (2) and Ear (2). Nothing asserts that "Nothing Drops are more than the products; they are events in themselves." The Nothing Drops can be found for a limited time in various cities, with London and New York having already hosted these events. Dublin, Madrid, Helsinki, Berlin, Paris, Milan, Tokyo, and many other cities around the world are next in line.
London we're ready! pic.twitter.com/xnQcZYj4hX— Nothing (@nothing) July 13, 2023
