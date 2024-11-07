New T-Mobile Apple-rivalling accessory quietly makes it to stores with launch discount

safely

What's improved is the battery life, which is now ten days instead of seven. The design has been slightly updated and a charging dock is no longer needed as the device supports USB-C charging. It works with the T-Life app, so you won't have to download the Tracker app.Unlike Bluetooth trackers,'s SyncUP TRACKER 2 uses the company's network and GPS to locate things, which gives it a slight edge over the AirTag, which may not be able to broadcast its position when it's in a remote locate with no iOS devices nearby to send a signal to Apple's Find My network.The downside is that since this is a cellular device, it can't match the AirTag in battery life, which can last up to a year on a single charge.Since the SyncUP TRACKER 2 relies on's network, you must pay a monthly fee to keep it working. This could be a turn-off, given the AirTag starts at $29 and doesn't require a monthly subscription of any sort.Since the AirTag may not always work reliably due to Bluetooth limitations, the SyncUP TRACKER is a better option for some people, which explains whyhas launched a new version of the product. If it wasn't selling well,wouldn't bother with a new iteration.is selling the SyncUP TRACKER 2 for free but there's a $5 monthly fee to use the company's network.says that the carrier will soon introduce a deal that will bring the monthly payment down to $3. You will be able to buy 12 trackers for each account you have.