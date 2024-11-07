New T-Mobile Apple-rivalling accessory quietly makes it to stores with launch discount

Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

By
0comments
Whether you are good at forgetting where you safely kept something important or just have general anxiety about losing your luggage, an items tracker can put your mind at ease by keeping track of your stuff. While you can always go for Bluetooth-based finders like Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag or Apple's AirTag, T-Mobile's offering could be a better fit for those who travel far and wide. The company has just launched a new version of its SyncUP TRACKER.

Called the SyncUP TRACKER 2, the new accessory is a modest upgrade over the first version that was released back in 2021. It features 2.4 GHz WiFi and LTE network connectivity and has been manufactured by TCL, just like the previous iteration.

T-Mobile SyncUP TRACKER 2
T-Mobile's new SyncUP TRACKER 2. | Image Credit - T-Mobile


What's improved is the battery life, which is now ten days instead of seven. The design has been slightly updated and a charging dock is no longer needed as the device supports USB-C charging. It works with the T-Life app, so you won't have to download the Tracker app.

Unlike Bluetooth trackers, T-Mobile's SyncUP TRACKER 2 uses the company's network and GPS to locate things, which gives it a slight edge over the AirTag, which may not be able to broadcast its position when it's in a remote locate with no iOS devices nearby to send a signal to Apple's Find My network.

The downside is that since this is a cellular device, it can't match the AirTag in battery life, which can last up to a year on a single charge.

Since the SyncUP TRACKER 2 relies on T-Mobile's network, you must pay a monthly fee to keep it working. This could be a turn-off, given the AirTag starts at $29 and doesn't require a monthly subscription of any sort.

Since the AirTag may not always work reliably due to Bluetooth limitations, the SyncUP TRACKER is a better option for some people, which explains why T-Mobile has launched a new version of the product. If it wasn't selling well, T-Mobile wouldn't bother with a new iteration.

T-Mobile is selling the SyncUP TRACKER 2 for free but there's a $5 monthly fee to use the company's network. The Mobile Report says that the carrier will soon introduce a deal that will bring the monthly payment down to $3. You will be able to buy 12 trackers for each account you have.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.

