Google

Google CEO: "We need to regulate AI"

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Jan 20, 2020, 11:25 AM
Google CEO:
In a recent editorial on Financial Times, Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke about the regulation of artificial intelligence, highlighting the positive and negative potential of developing technologies.

This perspective arrives just months after Google announced a corporate restructuring, which left co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin as board members and Sundar Pichai as the CEO of both Google and its parent company Alphabet.

In the article, Pichai opens with a discussion of technology’s potential to change lives, mentioning some of Alphabet’s efforts in using AI to develop advanced solutions in medical, ecological, and infrastructural fields.

But of course, the potential for great harm is also there, which is why Pichai highlights the “need to be clear-eyed about what could go wrong.” To that end, he makes a case for “sensible regulation” of AI-based technology from governments and corporations alike.

This sort of digital threat is no doubt an urgent issue, especially for companies like Google, whose products often rely on such tech. Pichai did not recommend any concrete guidelines or critique existing proposals, but he did mention important criteria to consider, such as “safety, explainability, fairness and accountability”.

Pichai’s words emphasize both the importance and urgency of regulatory decisions, but it also accounts for the huge task of considering the many relevant variables. To this end, he points to Google’s own public guidelines for accountable AI usage, as well as the company’s continued commitments to help “navigate these issues together”.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

new-galaxy-S20-ultra-5g-render-surfaces
It's a beauty and a beast! New render surfaces of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
android-r-spotted-on-a-pixel-4
"R" you ready? Pixel 4 running the next Android developer preview is spotted
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-specs-cameras-leak
Detailed Galaxy S20 series spec sheet reveals all: camera, battery, processor, more
Sony-has-some-of-the-best-gadgets-hiding-behind-some-of-the-worst-names-in-the-industry
Sony should fix this problem with its gadgets right now
Galaxy-S20-Ultra-Plus-vs-Galaxy-S10-Plus-Note-10-Size-comparison-design
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
huawei-p40-pro-premium-edition-design-renders-leak
Premium Huawei P40 Pro variant leaks with five cameras, ceramic back
huawei-p40-pro-design-colors-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show off design, reveal launch colors
galaxy-s20-ultra-5x-10x-optical-periscope-zoom-levels
No, the Galaxy S20 Ultra won't have 10x optical zoom, here's why

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless