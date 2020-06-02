Mobile payments

Mobile wallet transactions are estimated to grow by a staggering 50% this year

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Jun 02, 2020, 8:02 AM
Mobile wallet transactions are estimated to grow by a staggering 50% this year
In this day and age, we are getting more and more accustomed to using technology for almost everything in our daily lives. Now, the ongoing pandemic froze the entire world for quite some time, and people are starting to rely on mobile wallet payments more than they ever did.

According to data gathered by BuyShares, the mobile wallet-made payments are estimated to grow by almost 50% for 2020, mainly because of the COVID-19 situation. In comparison to last year, the global mobile wallet transactions have risen by 38.7% in 2020. This option of executing payment, both in-stores and online, proves to be quite convenient to consumers.


Estimations show that the entire mobile wallet market is likely going to amount to $1.47 trillion of transaction value this year and it's currently continuing its growth. Statistics imply that the mobile wallet market could reach the staggering $4.1 trillion by the year 2024. Therefore, it’s estimated that more than 1.7 billion people will use mobile wallets by 2024.



In particular, in the US, the mobile wallet transaction value was estimated at $116 billion before the coronavirus pandemic. However, the public health crisis changed those estimations and the new statistics are reporting more than 200% growth, meaning the transaction value is reaching $357.5 billion, just in the States. Other countries, where the mobile wallet market is reportedly leading, are China, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
PhoneArena Battery Test Results
Popular stories
Google's giant mistake allows some Pixel 4 XL users to install the first Android 11 beta
Popular stories
See the new features that Google Pixels are receiving today
Popular stories
Why metal phones are gone and battery life's a compromise: an interview with Huawei's lead designer

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all
Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Popular stories
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts
Popular stories
Android users, this is one image you must not use as a wallpaper

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless