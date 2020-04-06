Galaxy A51 5G gets Wi-Fi certified, release date not confirmed yet
As seen on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, a device with model number SM-A516N was recently certified, which we know is the Galaxy A51 5G, as leaked by Samsung itself via a page on their website that has since been deleted.
The Galaxy A51 5G is to have a premium metal build with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Its variants will feature 4 or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the option to expand it via a microSD card. Its 15W fast charging-capable battery will be 4000mAh.
The quad camera setup from the Galaxy A51 is likely to return on the A51 5G, on the back featuring a 48 MP main camera, paired with a 12 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5 MP macro one. On the front, the A51 5G will have a hole-punch 32 MP selfie camera.
Other features would include an under-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is expected to be released in South Korea first, with availability in other regions likely to follow. No confirmed dates yet, but more news about the device are expected to follow soon.