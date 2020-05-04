First European Apple Store to reopen on Tuesday
The company’s CEO Tim Cook had earlier indicated that the store would reopen by mid-May. Since infection rates have decreased, the country has started relaxing lockdown measures already.
A cautious reopening
Per the German outlet Heute, the re-opening will be cautious, with many measures in place to ensure the wellbeing of consumers and employees.
An Apple spokesperson has confirmed the news.
The Apple Store in Austria will be the first one in Europe to resume activities after a weeks-long lockdown.
The store will be operational for limited hours, from 11 am to 6 pm. It will remain closed on Sundays.
Social distancing will also be practiced, which means that only a limited number of visitors will be allowed in at any given time. Others will have to queue up outside.
The report also alleges that customers will be required to wear a mask and their fever will be checked at the entrance. Devices on display as well as the premises itself will be disinfected regularly.
For now, the emphasis is on the provision of service and support for hardware owners experiencing problems. Consumers looking to make a purchase are advised to shop online.
Outside of China, the Vienna Apple Store would be the first one to reopen after the company’s only store in South Korea.
Cook has also said that a few stores in the US could reopen in the first half of May.