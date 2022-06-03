 Exynos inferior to Snapdragon in the face of Diablo Immortal - PhoneArena
Samsung
1
It appears that not all Samsung smartphones are made equal - even those that are of the same model. For years, the Korean tech giant released many of its smartphones in two variants - one powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs, and one housing Samsung’s Exynos chipsets.

The launch of Diablo Immortal has once again showcased that despite similar benchmarks, Exynos processors fail to deliver the same processing power as their Snapdragon counterparts.

Multiple reports have surfaced since Blizzard’s newest addition to the Diablo franchise
hit the Google Play Store that some Samsung models struggle to run the game. The catch - only Exynos variants of Samsung smartphones seem to be affected.

Now would be the time for one ever so important detail. This issue does not impact all Exynos-powered Samsung devices. Those that have comparatively newer and more powerful Exynos SoCs appear to be handling the game relatively better.

However, for some models which should in theory fulfill the minimum system requirements (i.e. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and above, or the equivalent for Android), the Exynos variant of the headset encounters a slew of graphical errors which render the game unplayable.

Nevertheless, it is somewhat disappointing to hear that a device like the Galaxy Note 10 cannot run a game that is playable on Apple devices as old as the iPhone 6s (the minimum system requirement for iOS is A9 and above).

Blizzard is in fact currently working on a solution to the problem. In the meantime, however, the company has considered limiting downloads to problematic Exynos-powered Samsung smartphones.

This begs a very important question. Samsung is reported to be expanding its work on dedicated Samsung SoCs. Some time ago, we covered rumors that the Galaxy S25 could exclusively come with a Samsung processor.
 
The fact that Diablo Immortal has once again exposed the ineptitude of Samsung’s Exynos lineup makes many apprehensive about such a decision. What will happen if the only version of the Galaxy S25 fails to deliver?
